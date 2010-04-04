Currencies / GBPAUD
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04166 AUD 0.00275 (0.13%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Australian Dollar
GBPAUD exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 2.03760 AUD and at a high of 2.04298 AUD per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
2.03760 2.04298
Year Range
1.91238 2.16442
Previous Close
- 2.0389 1
Open
- 2.0404 0
Bid
- 2.0416 6
Ask
- 2.0419 6
Low
- 2.0376 0
High
- 2.0429 8
Volume
- 6.580 K
Daily Change
- 0.13%
Month Change
- -0.88%
6 Months Change
- -1.25%
Year Change
- 5.53%
17 September, Wednesday