MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments
MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester агенты версия 1616 непрерывно нагружают процессор на 25-30% даже когда не работают (когда ждут задание).
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Translation by moderator:
"MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester agents version 1616 - continuously load the processor by 25-30% even when they do not work (when the task is waiting)."
Hi, does the new feature already work in tester ?
I noticed, that positions are opened, but no profit will be calculated (see screenshot)
Thanks, Oliver
Import M1 datas works, import D1 datas dont work.
CustomRatesReplace
Fully replaces the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from theMqlRatestype array.
int CustomRatesReplace( const string symbol, // symbol name datetime from, // start date datetime to, // end date const MqlRates& rates[] // array for the data to be applied to a custom symbol );
Parameters
symbol
[in] Custom symbol name.
from
[in] Time of the first bar in the price history within the specified range to be updated.
to
[in] Time of the last bar in the price history within the specified range to be updated.
rates[]
[in] Array of theMqlRatestype history data for M1.
Return Value
Number of updated bars or -1 in case of anerror.
Note
If the bar from therates[]array goes beyond the specified range, it is ignored. If such a bar is already present in the price history and enters the given range, it is replaced. All other bars in the current price history outside the specified range remain unchanged. Therates[]array data should be correct regarding OHLC prices, while the bars opening time should correspond to the M1timeframe.
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MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, June 30th 2017, in beta mode. We will update our public MetaQuotes-Demo server located at access.metatrader5.com:443. We invite all traders to join testing in order to evaluate the updated platform features and help developers fix errors.
In order to update the MetaTrader 5 platform to build 1625, connect to access.metatrader5.com:443.
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta test.
Creating a Custom Symbol
Open the symbol management window using the Market Watch context menu and click "Create Custom Symbol":
A large number of symbol parameters can be configured. The full list of parameters and their description is available in the documentation. You can quickly configure your custom symbol by copying parameters of any similar instrument and modifying them. Select an existing symbol in the "Copy from" field.
Managing Custom Symbols
All symbols are displayed in a separate Custom group. If you need to modify or delete a symbol, use the context menu of the list:
Importing the Price History
You can import price data to your custom symbol from any text file, as well as from MetaTrader history files HST and HCC. Choose a symbol and go to the "Bars" tab. Import of ticks is not supported at the time.
In the import dialog, specify the path to the file and set the required parameters:
A file with 1-minute bars should have the following format: Date Time Open High Low Close TickVolume Volume Spread. For example:
2016.06.27 00:02:00 1.10070 1.10165 1.10070 1.10165 32 55575000 46
2016.06.27 00:03:00 1.10166 1.10166 1.10136 1.10163 13 13000000 46
2016.06.27 00:04:00 1.10163 1.10204 1.10155 1.10160 23 51000000 41
Using Custom Symbols
Use of custom symbols is similar to the use of instruments provided by the broker. Custom symbols are displayed in the Market Watch window; you can open charts of such symbols and apply indicators and analytical objects on them. Custom symbols cannot be traded.
More possibilities will be available in future platform versions
The development of custom symbols has not completed yet, and more functions will be added in the next builds of the platform. You will be able to import history to custom symbols straight from Expert Advisors, as well as broadcast data (add quotes) of such symbols in real time.
Deals with the volume less than the specified value can be hidden from the Time & Sales table. If this filter is applied, only large deals will appear in the Time & Sales window.
Double click on the first line in the Time & Sales window, specify the minimum volume in lots, and then click on any other area of the Market Depth. Trades will be filtered, and the current filter value will appear in the volume column header.
You can also specify the minimum volume using the Time & Sales context menu.
When profiling based on real data, the program is started on a normal chart of the terminal. Many programs, especially indicators, only perform calculations at the arrival of a new tick (OnTick, OnCalculate). Thus, in order to evaluate performance, you have to wait for new ticks in real time. If you test a program using history data, you can immediately provide the required load. Profiling is launched in the visual mode in the Strategy Tester, and you receive a lot of new tick events at a time.
Unlike the structure, various union members belong to the same memory area. In this example, the union of LongDouble is declared with long and double type values sharing the same memory area. Please note that it is impossible to make the union store a long integer value and a double real value simultaneously (unlike a structure), since long_value and double_value variables overlap (in memory). On the other hand, an MQL5 program is able to process data from the union as an integer (long) or real (double) value at any time. Therefore, the union allows receiving two (or more) options for representing the same data sequence.
During the union declaration, the compiler automatically allocates the memory area sufficient to store the largest type (by volume) in the variable union. The same syntax is used for accessing the union element as for the structures, i.e. the point operator.
Memberwise copying of objects is performed in the implicit operator.
If necessary, you can override the behavior and create your own option instead of an implicit copy operator, using overloading.
New properties
Order, deal and position creation reasons
Three variables have been added for obtaining the reasons for the creation of trading operations:
To jump to a breakpoint, double-click on it.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.