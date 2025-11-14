Forecast and levels for EURO - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.25 17:47
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2017-04-25 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.27 14:29
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Minimum Bid Rate and range price movement
2017-04-27 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.27 18:44
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Press Conference and range price movement
2017-04-27 13:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB Press Conference]
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = It's the primary method the ECB uses to communicate with investors regarding monetary policy. It covers in detail the factors that affected the most recent interest rate and other policy decisions, such as the overall economic outlook and inflation. Most importantly, it provides clues regarding future monetary policy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.28 12:37
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index and 45 pips range price movement
2017-04-28 10:00 GMT | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - CPI Flash Estimate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 45 pip range price movement by Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.28 15:09
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-04-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.29 09:54
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, April 30 - May 07 (based on the article)
EUR/USD jumped higher on the favorable results of the French elections. PMI and GDP data stand out in the first week of May, in the run up to the second round of the French elections.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.05 12:27
Trading the News: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) (adapted from the article)
Bearish USD Trade: Employment Report Shows U.S. Approaching Full-Employment
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Expands 190K; Jobless Rate & Wage Growth Hold Steady
- "Need a green, five-minute candle following the NFP report to consider a long EUR/USD position."
- "If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate lots."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to breakeven on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart.
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.06 09:40
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 07 - May 14 (based on the article)
EUR/USD edged higher ahead of the second round of the French elections. Does it have more room to the upside? Apart from the elections, we have GDP and other events from the old continent.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 15:58
EUR/USD, French elections, and more (adapted from the article)
Daily price is breaking the six-month high level at 1.0998 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish with ascending triangle pattern to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
By the way, the next bullish target is 20-month high at 1.1326.
Neil Wilson, a senior markets analyst at City of London brokerage ETX Capital (the London-based Scottish analyst): "The result sends a loud signal to investors that political risks in France and across Europe are receding and that is undoubtedly supportive of European equities and the euro. Nevertheless this Macron win is very much a pro-risk event. The relief rally we have seen since the first round looks set to continue even though Sunday’s expected result was to some extent largely priced in."
Neil Mellor, Senior Currency Strategist and managing director at BNY Mellon: "The lack of a well-oiled Party machine behind Macron risks the possibility of a weak Presidency if there is ‘cohabitation’ i.e. a politically non-aligned President and Prime Minister, which last happened in 1997. Nevertheless, we would not be surprised were the euro pushing toward US$1.11 in early Asian trading. After all one of the features of the EUR in recent years has been its use as a funding currency for carry trade activity, which has resulted in the curious outcome that the currency has often strengthened during times of Eurozone stress and has fallen amidst rising optimism."
Bill Street, head of investments for EMEA at State Street Global Advisors: "It gives markets a much deserved breather from European politics. This result, combined with last week’s preliminary Greek debt agreement, will be enough to support a short-term relief rally. Looking forward, Macron only offers upside surprises. In a do-nothing scenario, we have the status quo of political paralysis, but with a favourable external environment and steady growth improvement. In the goldilocks scenario, he gets a working parliament and builds a partnership with Germany to launch meaningful reforms. That would deliver a substantial boost to markets by year-end, which is currently not priced in."