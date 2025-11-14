Forecast and levels for EURO - page 3
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Hello, Mr.Sergey! I'm a newbie. Now I'm trading at Teletrade.
After Macron's election, the market fluctuates. Hope that the price will continue to increase as your analysis article. I set a buying limit order. Thank you for your article!
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.09 17:51
EUR/USD - daily correction to be started; 1.0741 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish trend with the seondary correction to be started yesterday by bounced from 1.1017 resistance level to below. The price is testing 1.0874 and 1.0851 support levels for the correction to be continuing with Fibo bearish reversal level at 1.0741 as a nearest target to re-enter.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.10 17:08
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and range price movement
2017-05-09 12:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives, in Netherlands.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 15:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Bitcoin (BTC/USD): U.S. Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From marketwatch article:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.13 08:06
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 14 - May 21 (based on the article)
EUR/USD took Macron’s victory with a stride, having priced in the election from the outset. GDP and inflation data stand out in the third week of May.
Here's my latest prediction for EUR/USD
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.16 06:03
EUR/USD - Bullish ranging within narrow s/r channel (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish market condition with the ranging within 1.1017 resistance level and 1.0838 support level.
If the price breaks 1.1017 resistance on close daily bar so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the daily price breaks 1.0838 support on close bar so the secondary correction will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.17 07:10
EUR/USD - bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout which was started in the end of the previous week: the price is testing 1.1097 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.18 19:47
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement
2017-05-18 18:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at the University of Tel Aviv.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event