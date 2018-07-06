The reasons for the fall in the eur usd =US interest rates.
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The following information was available on november 20, 2017
Professionals trade forex when there are expected rises or falls in interest rates, as a result of expected rises in interest rates, Eur/usd and gbp/usd have fallen in 2018.They set a target of 1.10 for eur usd, I don't know if this will make the target.
Goldman Sachs Predicts That the Fed Will Hike Interest Rates Four Times in 2018
Goldman Sachs said it expects a tight U.S. labor market and more normal inflation picture will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates four times next year.
If you had listened to the big boys like Goldman Sachs and interest rates expectations, search for it google, for U S is expected to raise interest rates 4 times this year, and gone short on the weekly time frames on Eurusd and GBP/USD , you would have made over 2,000 pips on both of them. This expected raise in interest rates caused the dollar to get stronger, "interest rates expectations and how they drive dollar on weekly and monthly basis".This is not something new to fx trading, it has been going on since the 1970s, as far as I know. Interest rates expectations and economies change over months and years.This is how big currency traders trade.It worked 50 years ago and it worked in 2018.This is why dollar got stronger.The market does the same thing , over and over again.
These professionals only use the stochastics on 4 hours and daily /weekly signals.