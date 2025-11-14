Forecast and levels for EURO - page 6
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.17 09:41
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 18 - June 25 (based on the article)
EUR/USD failed to move higher and eventually dropped after the Fed raised rates. Has the trend changed? The second round of the French Parliamentary elections and PMIs stand out. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.20 07:19
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Member Evans Speaks and range price movement
2017-06-19 23:15 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Evans Speaks]
[USD - FOMC Member Evans Speaks] = Speech about current economic conditions and monetary policy at the New York University Money Marketeers event.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by China Industrial Output news event
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EUR/USD NEWS
Dinesh Biswas, 2017.06.20 12:32
The Euro broke sharply lower after prolonged consolidation near the 1.12 figure against the US Dollar, hinting that a near-term trend reversal may be in the works. The turn came against a backdrop of deepening negative RSI divergence, which seems to bolster the case for downside follow-through.
From here, a daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1125 opens the door for a test of the 38.2% level at 1.1019. Alternatively, a move back above the 14.6% Fib at 1.1190 – now recast as resistance – paves the way for another challenge of the June 2 high at 1.1285.
Risk/reward considerations argue against entering a short position: the available trading range is too narrow relative to ATR and prices are sitting squarely at support. With that in mind, opting for the sidelines seems sensible for now until a better-defined opportunity presents itself.
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EUR/USD Pattern Points Higher
Dinesh Biswas, 2017.06.20 12:43
In today’s US Opening Bell webinar, we discussed technical Elliott Wave patterns on key markets for this week. Some key markets we analyzed include Industrial Average and how the pattern appears to be near a potential pivot point. This pattern favors a turn lower from nearby levels for a dip back towards 20,200.
EUR/USD trades sideways in a consolidation fashion. An analyst pick was published on this market today in that we favor buying in the 1.10 to 1.11 price zone for an eventual break higher.
Thanks
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.23 09:59
EUR/USD - Brexit is "huge mistake" and minimizing negative impact; daily price is on bullish ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
If the price breaks 1.1118 support to below on daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started with the ranging way: the price will be inside Ichimoku cloud with 1.0922 target for the fully bearish reversal.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.23 18:33
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. New Home Sales and range price movement
2017-06-23 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous months.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. New Home Sales news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.24 09:04
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 25 - July 02 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was under pressure as the dollar enjoyed some gains. Has the pair turned down? The last week of June features an important German survey and key inflation data.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.27 15:09
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement
2017-06-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Portugal.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
EUR/USD - medium-term bullish breakout; monthly bear market rally; 1.1346 is the key
H1 intra-day price is on bullish breaout for 1.1346 resistance level to be testing to above for the bullish trend to be continuing:
H4 price is on bullish breakout as well with 1.1346 key resistance level:
Daily price is on bullish breakout ti be started on open D1 bar. If the price breaks 1.1346 level to above on daily close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing with possible breakout:
Weekly price is breaking 1.1291 resistance and on testing 1.1346 resistance to above for the bullish breakout to be started for the next week on ths timeframe for example:
Anyway, the monthly EUR/USD price is still on the bearish area of the chart below Ichimoku cloud. If the price breaks 1.1346 resistance level to above on close monthly bar so the local uptrend as the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition will be started with 1.1734/1.2166 bullish reversal levels on the visible horizon in this case:
By the way, the Yearly Central Pivot was already broken by the price to above in the beginning of May this year with the first pivot resistance at 1.1613 as a nearest target to re-enter, so the long-term bullish situation for EUR/USD pair is the matter of time in this case.