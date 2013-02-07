IS THERE AN INDICATOR send alarm or message when price reach to a trend line?
Hi,
I created for you this indicator. Place it with your indicator.
CG
Files:
TrendLineAlert.mq5 4 kb
codersguru:
Hi,
I created for you this indicator. Place it with your indicator.
hi, codersguru ;
& tank you .
thanks codersquru . you are kindly
You're welcome!
Please tell me the results when you test it.
Please tell me the results when you test it.
codersguru:
You're welcome!
Please tell me the results when you test it.
You're welcome!
Please tell me the results when you test it.
ok.
thanks again.
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IS THERE AN INDICATOR send alarm or message when price reach to a trend line?
in picture below :
how can do such that: ( or is there a similar indicator do like this? ; i can use it as a sample .)
when price reach to the line ; send alarm or message .
can you please help?