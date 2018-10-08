English version of indicator needed
Good day all
Does anyone have the english version of the attached indicator?
If not, any of the helpful coders here can help change it to english please?
Your help will be greatly appreciated! Thank you
It is simply an RSI indicator with some extended features
here you go
ok i changed it to english myself but now it doesn't work! it's just blank! what did i do wrong?
Can someone please have a look i dont know whats wrong i didnt change anything except the russian words to english.
And can someone also add the extra function that can check from a specified date like 1st to 5th of a month combined, I can only see a single date in the indicator i guess to check days individually. Is it possible to make it so the indicator will count and process the results from a specified time period of date to date and show combined results like between 10:00-16:00 from 1st to 5th?
Thank you
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good day all
Does anyone have the english version of the attached indicator?
If not, any of the helpful coders here can help change it to english please?
Your help will be greatly appreciated! Thank you