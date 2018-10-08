English version of indicator needed

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Good day all

Does anyone have the english version of the attached indicator?

If not, any of the helpful coders here can help change it to english please?

Your help will be greatly appreciated! Thank you

Files:
DOT.MMS_v1.mq4  26 kb
 
ahmedk:

Good day all

Does anyone have the english version of the attached indicator?

If not, any of the helpful coders here can help change it to english please?

Your help will be greatly appreciated! Thank you

It is simply an RSI indicator with some extended features

here you go

1

2

3

Files:
DOT.MMS_v1.mq4  53 kb
 
mntiwana:

It is simply an RSI indicator with some extended features


yes i understood that, but i cannot understand any of the functions, since nothing is english or even explained

 

ok i changed it to english myself but now it doesn't work! it's just blank! what did i do wrong?

Can someone please have a look i dont know whats wrong i didnt change anything except the russian words to english.
And can someone also add the extra function that can check from a specified date like 1st to 5th of a month combined, I can only see a single date in the indicator i guess to check days individually. Is it possible to make it so the indicator will count and process the results from a specified time period of date to date and show combined results like between 10:00-16:00 from 1st to 5th? 

Thank you

Files:
DOTMMSeng2.mq4  52 kb
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