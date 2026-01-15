Fibo & Gann variations - page 34
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Would anyone make a Fibonacci indicator which works in the same way as the default Fibonacci expansion tool that comes with MT4 (where the settings can be customised and then saved)?
It could then be used for buy and sell targets using the same fulcrum for both indicators, like in illustration, with the blue anchor (low price to high price) giving the buy targets and the black anchor (high price to low price) the sell targets.
If it can be made I will post it in the 'Targets' thread.
Thanks.
TEAMTRADER
IGNORE the previous post BECAUSE I have found out how to adapt the MT4 Fibonacci extension and make it into BOTH Extension and Expansion, effectively giving targets in BOTH directions. I will also post this PDF I found in the sister forum Forex Factory in the 'Targets' thread.
TEAMTRADER
Re: Fibo & Gann variations Gann trend signal ganntrendsig.ex4
could you please share mql4 file for this gunner24_fxindo
could you please share mql4 file for this gunner24_fxindo
Sorry. I don't know what indicator is it (from the name, almost sure a renamed indicator, that I can tell)
MTP fibs
The articles:
The Golden Rule of Traders
ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1
ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
Channels. Advanced Models. Wolfe Waves
On Methods of Technical Analysis and Market Forecasting
Price Action. Automating the Engulfing Pattern Trading Strategy
Universal ZigZag
The Indicators of the Micro, Middle and Main Trends
FX5_FiboSpiral_v1_0
Could you please explain on how to trade using Fibo Spiral and also SunFan?
Thanks
Veer fibonachi
veer_fibonachi.mq4
How does one actually find the key point whether market is trying to signal/communicate to you that a long/short is potentially establishing in the market.
Could you help me understand how to read/use this indicator?
Fib_SR_6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Fib_SR indicator with two additional support and resistance zones.
Fib_SR_8_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fib_SR_8 indicator with calculation and display on all bars)
Fib_SR_8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fib_SR indicator with three additional support and resistance zones)
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Fib_SR_6_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fib_SR_6 indicator with calculation and display on all bars)
Fib_SR_6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fib_SR indicator with two additional support and resistance zones)
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Fib_SR - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (The indicator displays the zones of possible resistances and supports in the form of colored rectangles)
Fib_SR_Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fib_SR indicator with calculation and display on all bars.)
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