Fibo & Gann variations - page 35

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SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5

SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5

SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5

SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5

The script creates the Fibonacci levels graphic object with a large number of settings.

 

FiboPivotCandleBarMT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

FiboPivotCandleBarMT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

FiboPivotCandleBar MetaTrader 5 is a composite of several forex indicators, Fibonacci,

Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

FiboPivotCandleBarMT5
FiboPivotCandleBarMT5
  • www.mql5.com
Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT5 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI. Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue) Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval...
 

Good afternoon everyone. I am posting a video I just created and uploaded on my YouTube channel in reference to Fib Retracement and the Expansion tool. Hope you all enjoy it and if there is any way I can help please let me know, especially if your looking for a specific type of video. Enjoy ! 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMj00TVCIBE

How to use the Fibonacci Retracement & Expansion
How to use the Fibonacci Retracement & Expansion
  • www.youtube.com
Learn how to properly use the Fibs and find those hidden S & R areas along with trade target areas. Please comment down below for any future videos/topics yo...
 

Fibo Open High Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Fibo Open High Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Draw Fibonacci Levels ( OBJ_FIBO ) from the opening price of the current day (Open price of D1 timeframe) to the maximum price of the day (High price of D1 timeframe).

 

Hello to everyone, 
I'm looking for an indicator to replace the object fibonnacci channel on MT4 
I want the same feature of the chart object fibonnacci channel : to be able to fix the 3 time and 3 prices parametre , up to 32 custom lvl 
But i want to have in addition a buffer for each lvl so i can find the price value of each lvl and if possible add more than 32 custom lvl 

Please i m looking for this for a while 

Any idea ??

 
the_creator:

Hello


What indicator is this?

 

Fibo Previous Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Fibo Previous Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The OBJ_FIBO object ('Fibonacci Levels') is built based on the prices of the previous day.
Recommended for manual trading.

 

Hi guys! 

I hope your christmas went well :)

Does anyone know if there is a MTF version of a fibo fan or gann fan? Any version with alert too?



Happy new year mates!



Files:
SUNdFAN_0.4.mq4  39 kb
HiLoFiboFan.mq4  37 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Fibo & Gann variations

Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 11:50




Gann High Low Activator EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The strategy is based on the custom indicator Gann High Low Activator . The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born (if it is needed for the 'Trailing on ... ' and ' Search signals on ... ' parameters).

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