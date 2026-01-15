Fibo & Gann variations - page 35
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SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5
The script creates the Fibonacci levels graphic object with a large number of settings.
FiboPivotCandleBarMT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
FiboPivotCandleBar MetaTrader 5 is a composite of several forex indicators, Fibonacci,
Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.
Good afternoon everyone. I am posting a video I just created and uploaded on my YouTube channel in reference to Fib Retracement and the Expansion tool. Hope you all enjoy it and if there is any way I can help please let me know, especially if your looking for a specific type of video. Enjoy !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMj00TVCIBE
Fibo Open High Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Draw Fibonacci Levels ( OBJ_FIBO ) from the opening price of the current day (Open price of D1 timeframe) to the maximum price of the day (High price of D1 timeframe).
Hello to everyone,
I'm looking for an indicator to replace the object fibonnacci channel on MT4
I want the same feature of the chart object fibonnacci channel : to be able to fix the 3 time and 3 prices parametre , up to 32 custom lvl
But i want to have in addition a buffer for each lvl so i can find the price value of each lvl and if possible add more than 32 custom lvl
Please i m looking for this for a while
Any idea ??
Hello
What indicator is this?
Fibo Previous Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The OBJ_FIBO object ('Fibonacci Levels') is built based on the prices of the previous day.
Recommended for manual trading.
Hi guys!
I hope your christmas went well :)
Does anyone know if there is a MTF version of a fibo fan or gann fan? Any version with alert too?
Happy new year mates!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fibo & Gann variations
Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 11:50
Gann High Low Activator EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The strategy is based on the custom indicator Gann High Low Activator . The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born (if it is needed for the 'Trailing on ... ' and ' Search signals on ... ' parameters).