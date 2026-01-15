Fibo & Gann variations - page 36
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Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci
Just read this article; it was very good. I will have to read it a few more times to make sure that I understand everything, but overall it is a great article.
William Gann methods (Part I): Creating Gann Angles indicator
William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?
Data Science and ML (Part 40): Using Fibonacci Retracements in Machine Learning data
Fibonacci numbers can be traced back to the ancient mathematician Leonardo of Pisa, also known as Fibonacci.
In his book named "Liber Abaci", published in 1202, Fibonacci introduced the sequence of numbers now known as the Fibonacci sequence. The sequence that starts with 0 and 1, and each subsequent number in the series is the sum of the two preceding numbers.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fibonacci Museum
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.18 05:34
From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading
In this discussion, we will address the challenges of trading after news-driven spikes by applying Fibonacci principles in an algorithmic way. To set the foundation, the next section will briefly introduce Fibonacci for those new to the concept, before we proceed to the design and implementation of the strategy.
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Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25
From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
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All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.18 04:31
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5
Fibo Levels indicator.
Fully forecasting.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels