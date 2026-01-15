Fibo & Gann variations - page 36

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Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci


Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci

In this new article from our series about learning how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical analysis tools and indicators, we will learn how to create a trading system based on the Fibonacci Retracement technical tool which is one of the most popular and widely used in trading. After that, we can use this trading system on our MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.
Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci
Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will continue our series of creating a trading system based on the most popular technical indicator. Here is a new technical tool which is the Fibonacci and we will learn how to design a trading system based on this technical indicator.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Learn how to design a trading system by Fibonacci


In this new article from our series about learning how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical analysis tools and indicators, we will learn how to create a trading system based on the Fibonacci Retracement technical tool which is one of the most popular and widely used in trading. After that, we can use this trading system on our MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

Just read this article; it was very good. I will have to read it a few more times to make sure that I understand everything, but overall it is a great article.

 

William Gann methods (Part I): Creating Gann Angles indicator

William Gann methods (Part I): Creating Gann Angles indicator

In this article, we will dive into the world of William Gann's trading methods, starting with creating Gann Angles indicator in MQL5. We will go through the theory behind this tool and implement it step by step as a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
William Gann methods (Part I): Creating Gann Angles indicator
William Gann methods (Part I): Creating Gann Angles indicator
  • www.mql5.com
What is the essence of Gann Theory? How are Gann angles constructed? We will create Gann Angles indicator for MetaTrader 5.
 

William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?

William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?

Let's try to combine the most modern technologies and ancient knowledge. We will use the Python programming language, as well as the MetaTrader 5 platform to find the connection between astronomical phenomena and the movements of the EURUSD pair. We will cover the theoretical part of astrology in finance, and try ourselves in the practical part of developing a forecasting system.
William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?
William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?
  • www.mql5.com
Do the positions of planets and stars affect financial markets? Let's arm ourselves with statistics and big data, and embark on an exciting journey into the world where stars and stock charts intersect.
 

Data Science and ML (Part 40): Using Fibonacci Retracements in Machine Learning data 

Data Science and ML (Part 40): Using Fibonacci Retracements in Machine Learning data

Fibonacci numbers can be traced back to the ancient mathematician Leonardo of Pisa, also known as Fibonacci.

In his book named "Liber Abaci", published in 1202, Fibonacci introduced the sequence of numbers now known as the Fibonacci sequence. The sequence that starts with 0 and 1, and each subsequent number in the series is the sum of the two preceding numbers.

Data Science and ML (Part 40): Using Fibonacci Retracements in Machine Learning data
Data Science and ML (Part 40): Using Fibonacci Retracements in Machine Learning data
  • www.mql5.com
Fibonacci retracements are a popular tool in technical analysis, helping traders identify potential reversal zones. In this article, we’ll explore how these retracement levels can be transformed into target variables for machine learning models to help them understand the market better using this powerful tool.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Fibonacci Museum

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.18 05:34

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading 

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading

In this discussion, we will address the challenges of trading after news-driven spikes by applying Fibonacci principles in an algorithmic way. To set the foundation, the next section will briefly introduce Fibonacci for those new to the concept, before we proceed to the design and implementation of the strategy.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

Fibonacci retracement levels are widely used but, sometimes price reacts to intermediate or repeated non-standard ratios. Our question is, can we use systematic, data-driven methods to discover such levels, test whether they occur more often than once, and, if robust, add them as first-class levels in our trading tools and strategies?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.18 04:31

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 46): Designing an Interactive Fibonacci Retracement EA with Smart Visualization in MQL5

In our previous article in this series, Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development, we focused on testing price levels to review how the market had reacted to them in the past—identifying breakouts, touches, and empirical breakout probabilities. A key feature behind that tool’s functionality was the on‑screen input panel, which allowed users to type a price level and trigger analysis with a single Analyze button.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Fibo Levels indicator.

Fully forecasting.

I don’t use the Fibonacci indicator in forex because, in my experience, it’s too subjective. Different traders draw Fibonacci levels differently — from different swing highs and lows — which means the results aren’t consistent. I prefer to rely on tools or methods that are based on clear, repeatable data rather than visual interpretation.

Also, I’ve found that price often respects key psychological levels, support/resistance zones, or order blocks more reliably than Fibonacci retracements. While some traders do find success with it, for my trading style, it adds more noise than value. I prefer to keep my charts clean and focus on price action and structure instead.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels

In our previous article (Part 39), we developed a Statistical Mean Reversion system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that analyzed price data for moments like mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis, and Jarque-Bera statistics, generated reversion signals based on confidence intervals with adaptive thresholds and higher timeframe confirmation, managed trades with equity-based sizing, trailing stops, partial closes, and time-based exits, while providing an on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring. In Part 40, we develop a Fibonacci Retracement trading system with custom levels.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels
  • 2025.11.17
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we build an MQL5 Expert Advisor for Fibonacci retracement trading, using either daily candle ranges or lookback arrays to calculate custom levels like 50% and 61.8% for entries, determining bullish or bearish setups based on close vs. open. The system triggers buys or sells on price crossings of levels with max trades per level, optional closure on new Fib calcs, points-based trailing stops after a min profit threshold, and SL/TP buffers as percentages of the range.
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