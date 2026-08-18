Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - page 28
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Export Summary Grouped by Symbols - script for MetaTrader 5
The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each currency pair. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.
Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5
The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each trading day. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5
Tool extracts ohlc, volumes, median, weighted, typical, heiken-ashi ohlc, body, range, true range & all indicator buffers on chart.
Symbols to Excel - script for MetaTrader 5
The script works with the first 5000 characters. If the symbol was successfully added to the 'Market Watch' window and there are no errors when receiving symbol prices, then the following information will be written to the ' File Name ' file: symbol name, BID price and ASK price.
If this is the first launch, it is recommended to re-launch and then open the learned csv file in Excel.
Live positions to csv - script for MetaTrader 5
Excel
Systems and tools
Articles
CodeBase
Using spreadsheets to build trading strategies
Spreadsheets are a fairly old invention. Modern programs of this type have tremendous power and allow you to visually analyze data presented in tabular form. The analysis can be done from different angles and is performed quite quickly. It includes graphs, summary tables, what-if analysis, conditional cell formatting and much more.
I suggest testing some of this power to analyze custom strategies.
Personally, I use LibreOffice Calc because it is free and it works wherever I work :-) However, the same approach works for other spreadsheets: Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, etc. Currently, they all allow converting into each other and feature the same principles of constructing equations.
So, I assume, you have some kind of spreadsheet program. You also have data in a text file format (*.txt or *.csv) you want to analyze. The article briefly describes how to import such files. I will use history from MetaTrader terminal, however, any other data will do, like Dukascopy or Finam. Obviously, you should have a strategy to configure signals. This is all that is required to apply article propositions in trading.
I hope, the article will be useful to different categories of traders, so I will try to write it so that it is understandable even for people who have never seen programs of this type before. At the same time, it will cover a range of issues even some experienced traders are not familiar with.
OHLC and indicators to CSV Panel 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
Saving OHLC bar values and the specified buffer of the selected indicator to a csv file
You can't! MetaTrader 5 no longer supports any DDE functionality and MetaTrader 4 only supported some limited DDE functionality.