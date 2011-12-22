Join our fan page
Export Trades - script for MetaTrader 4
This script creates a history.csv in the experts/file directory. it exports your history into a .csv file which can be read by excel or similar. You can sort your trades and see easily how much a certain EA won or lost.
You can read it with Excel or similar, sort by Magic Number or sort by Comment then sum up the Profit from a certain expert. It only exports buy and sell, not canceled orders or anything else.
If the spread sheet in your language needs "," instead of "." for numbers, you can switch the WantKomma variable at the top of the script.
