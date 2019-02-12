The script exports history of deals (ordered by close time) from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

For version 2 of the script, please go to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25200

It supports only retail hedging accounts (Forex).

To export the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.





The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>

The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).

Following data columns are exported:

Open Time

Position ID

Symbol

Type

Volume

Open Price

S/L

T/P

Close Time

Close Price

Commission

Swap

Profit

Profit Points

Balance, this includes the running sum of all profits, swaps and commissions from previous trades

this includes the running sum of all profits, swaps and commissions from previous trades Magic Number

Duration, this includes duration of the trade expressed in (hh:mm:ss) format

this includes duration of the trade expressed in (hh:mm:ss) format Open Reason , this includes reason of opening the trade (client, mobile, web, expert)

this includes reason of opening the trade (client, mobile, web, expert) Close Reason , this includes reason of closing the trade (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...)

this includes reason of closing the trade (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...) Open Comment

Close Comment

Deal In Ticket

Deal Out Ticket