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Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5
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Unity
Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of squares forming market unity (1.0)PriceSpeed
This indicator shows average and peak speeds of price changes per minute.
MAxCD
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT5CamarillaFlatandClear
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.