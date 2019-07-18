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Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5

Volodya Kuznetsov
Volodya Kuznetsov

Volodya Kuznetsov

1 code 4 comments
Views:
9834
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
BI4.mq5 (66.19 KB) view
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Tool extracts ohlc, volumes, median, weighted, typical, heiken-ashi ohlc, body, range, true range & all indicator buffers on chart



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    Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of squares forming market unity (1.0)

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    This indicator shows average and peak speeds of price changes per minute.

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    The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.