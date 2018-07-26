The script exports history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

For version 2 of the script, please go to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27683

It supports only retail hedging accounts (Forex).

To export the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.





The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).

The output CSV file can be located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>

Following data columns are exported:

Open Time

Ticket: this is the position ID

this is the position ID Type

Volume

Symbol

Open Price

S/L

T/P

Close Time

Close Price

Commission

Swap

Profit

Profit Points

Balance, this includes the running sum of all profits, swaps and commissions from previous trades

this includes the running sum of all profits, swaps and commissions from previous trades Magic Number

Duration, this includes duration of the position expressed in (hh:mm:ss) format

this includes duration of the position expressed in (hh:mm:ss) format Open Reason , this includes reason of opening the position (client, mobile, web, expert)

this includes reason of opening the position (client, mobile, web, expert) Close Reason , this includes reason of closing the position (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...)

this includes reason of closing the position (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...) Open Comment , this includes comment of the deal in for position

this includes comment of the deal in for position Close Comment , this includes comments of all the deals out for position

this includes comments of all the deals out for position Deal In Ticket , this includes ticket of the deal in for position

this includes ticket of the deal in for position Deal Out Tickets, this includes tickets of all the deals out for position

The closed positions are reconstructed in a more convenient representation than the History tab of the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor . https://www.ronsplace.eu/Products/RonsEditor

Note: To be able to calculate the running Balance in the correct chronological order, the option "Order positions by: " has to be set to "Close time", so that the list of positions is ordered by the time of closing (not by the opening times).







