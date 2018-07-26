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Export Positions History V1 - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script exports history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
For version 2 of the script, please go to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27683
It supports only retail hedging accounts (Forex).
To export the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.
The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).
The output CSV file can be located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>
Following data columns are exported:
- Open Time
- Ticket: this is the position ID
- Type
- Volume
- Symbol
- Open Price
- S/L
- T/P
- Close Time
- Close Price
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Profit Points
- Balance, this includes the running sum of all profits, swaps and commissions from previous trades
- Magic Number
- Duration, this includes duration of the position expressed in (hh:mm:ss) format
- Open Reason, this includes reason of opening the position (client, mobile, web, expert)
- Close Reason, this includes reason of closing the position (client, mobile, web, expert, sl, tp, so, ...)
- Open Comment, this includes comment of the deal in for position
- Close Comment, this includes comments of all the deals out for position
- Deal In Ticket, this includes ticket of the deal in for position
- Deal Out Tickets, this includes tickets of all the deals out for position
The closed positions are reconstructed in a more convenient representation than the History tab of the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor.
https://www.ronsplace.eu/Products/RonsEditor
Note:
To be able to calculate the running Balance in the correct chronological order, the option "Order positions by: " has to be set to "Close time", so that the list of positions is ordered by the time of closing (not by the opening times).
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