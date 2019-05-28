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Export Summary Grouped by Symbols - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each currency pair. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.
The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>
The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).
Following data columns are exported for each symbol:
- Symbol name
- Total trades
- Volumes
- Profits
- Swaps
- Commissions
- Net profits
The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor.
A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.Change SL/TP on chart drop off
This script will change the SL and TP of all open trades of the symbol to the price where the script is dropped off.
Variance (Welford’s method for computing)Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days
The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv file