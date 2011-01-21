Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Export Indicator's Values - script for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- NFTrader
- Views:
- 21447
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
After searching for such script, I decided to create mine, and decided to share it with the MQL5 community.
This script exports indicator's values to CSV File along with date and time (you can change the iCustom function parameters to change what indicator to export).
Version 2:
- Enhanced code；
- Values are now exported as numbers in spreadsheets e.g Excel, so you can do calculation on them easily (no need to convert them to numbers in Excel);
- Script now asks for inputs : Indicator Directory and name + Indicator's Period. (see Attached picture);
- Exported file name is now looks like : e.g EURUSD_PERIOD_H1(RSI,14).
This indicator will allow you to perform the recalculation of the indicator's data only when the new bar on the chart has appeared.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Reversal Candlestick Patterns
Trade signals based on reversal candlestick patterns is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.
This Expert Advisor performs the synchronization of charts.Hash functions library
The library contains the following hash functions: adler32, CRC-32, MaHash8v64. Also it has functions for radix conversion of a number.