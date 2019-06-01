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Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each trading day. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.
The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>
The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).
Following data columns are exported for each trading day:
- Date of the trading day
- Total trades
- Volumes
- Profits
- Swaps
- Commissions
- Net profits
The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor.
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