To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.

The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>

The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).

Following data columns are exported for each trading day:

Date of the trading day

Total trades

Volumes

Profits

Swaps

Commissions

Net profits

The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor .



