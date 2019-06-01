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Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
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6703
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(27)
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Updated:
dummy.mq5 (0.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\
Export_Summary_By_Days.mq5 (16.98 KB) view
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The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each trading day. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.

The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL5\Files\<Filename>

The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).

Following data columns are exported for each trading day:

  • Date of the trading day
  • Total trades
  • Volumes
  • Profits
  • Swaps
  • Commissions
  • Net profits

The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with  Ron's CSV Editor.



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