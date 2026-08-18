Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
... you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section — (text from my previous post in answering yours)
Market Simulation (Part 06): Transferring Information from MetaTrader 5 to Excel
CSV Data Analysis (Part 6): Multi-Broker Result Normalization and Cross-Platform CSV Reconciliation
CSV Data Analysis (Part 8): Building an SQLite Strategy Registry from Accumulated CSV Exports
If anyone wants to extract a profit per hour report by DEAL_ENTRY_IN from a completed backtest to Excel (.xlsx), see the following MQL5 Service: