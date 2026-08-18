Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - page 27
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Dear friends,
I would request your help to resolve some issues related to data export from MT4 to Excel using the script output_history2.mq4. Thanks to of forum Forex factory and all who contributed to the development of the script.
Issues:
1. We have to Execute the script output_history2.mq4 on each time frame of each pair to get the data exported for each pair and time frame.
2. We have to open each data file exported to the MT4/expert/files folder to update the data in our Excel worksheet.
We have to continue the process each time whenever we want to update the data in our excel worksheet.
If somebody convert the script Output_history2.mq4 to an indicator or ea which should stay on each pair and export and update the data on optional intervals like 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M or 1Hour. This will resolve the first issue.
Secondly please think how do we update the excel worksheet without opening all the files in the expert/files folder each time when we need to update the excel worksheet. Experts please help. Thank you all in advance.I am attaching the Output_history3.mq4 with some changes and my excel worksheet with data exported from csv file. I do not have any knowledge in the making of MT4 scripts or indicators hence I am not able to any changes on the script. I am using Metatrader Platform from Pepperstone which is providing all the pairs as listed on my Excel worksheet.
moncypothen
Since metatrader does not allow normal output to any folder but the files folder, you can not avoid that
Hello, could I kindly ask you to fix this script? I've had Open, High, Low, Close and many other indicators on the old version of MT4. However, I updated MT4 and it is no longer working.
csv_export_script.mq4
Many thanks,
Karl
Hello, could I kindly ask you to fix this script? I've had Open, High, Low, Close and many other indicators on the old version of MT4. However, I updated MT4 and it is no longer working.
csv_export_script.mq4
Many thanks,
Karl
Karl
Please check this post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179357/page110
KarlPlease check this post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179357/page110
mladen,
Thank you. However, it's not working for me. Could you please tell me why? More details are here.
If anyone has something similar, I would be appreciate.
BR,
Karl
mladen,
Thank you. However, it's not working for me. Could you please tell me why? More details are here.
If anyone has something similar, I would be appreciate.
BR,Karl
Karl
Sorry, but since on my terminal it is working OK I can not reproduce what is happening on your terminal (I would need to have an error in order to start looking for the cause of the error, and that I can not do since I do not have that error)
I have found an excel file which enable import MT4 data to analyze the USD, CHF, EUR and GBP strength against other crosses. Furthermore it does have multiple informations at a glance. Just allow MT4 DDE server, then open the excel file. All quotes will be refresh. Quite useful visual tools. Enjoy.
This excel file still working, open with LibreCalc and updated.
Hello,
I need to help about calculation smooted moving avarega in excel.I'am using this formula;
SUM1 = SUM(CLOSE, N)
SMMA1 = SUM1/N
SMMA(i) = (SUM1-SMMA1+CLOSE(i))/N
Where:
SUM1 — is the total sum of closing prices for N periods;
SMMA1 — is the smoothed moving average of the first bar;
SMMA(i) — is the smoothed moving average of the current bar;
CLOSE(i) — is the current closing price;
N — is the smoothing period.
Example
Close
1.24908
1.24927
1.24933
1.24929 and i want to calculate smma(3).
SUM1=1.24908+1.24927+1.24933
SMMA1=(1.24908+1.24927+1.24933)/3
SMMAi=(1.24908+1.24927+1.24933)-(1.24908+1.24927+1.24933)/3+1.24929)/3=1.24925
So my result is 1.24925 but the real result is 1.24918. Can you help me how to calculate in excel?
Thank you.
Hello
I would like to ask if someone can help me, I have a program written in excel language and I would like to convert it to MQL4 so that I can do automated transactions. Is there some software I can write a type written in excel and converts it to MQL4 ?
Thanks
I need some tools i make convert excel to MQL 4 / MQL 5 . Have somebody help me .......
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