Tools to analyze the trades - page 10

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LifeHack Balance Equity 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

LifeHack Balance Equity 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Version 2 (first published here: LifeHack Balance Equity )

The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trading account.

This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester - you get a visual display of balance and equity
 
This script displays useful information about account - first post of this thread to download.
Bulk Information
Bulk Information
  • 2020.09.15
  • www.mql5.com
This script displays useful information about account, symbol and terminal. Codebase didn't accept dll import, so i posted it here...
 

Profit of the current symbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Profit of the current symbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays the profit for the current symbol in the center of the chart
 

Daily Trading Statistics Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The utility indicator displays (using four OBJ_LABEL graphical objects) daily trading statistics.

Displays:

  • Trades of day - the number of transactions per day
  • Wining trade - profit per day (in the currency of the trading account)
  • Losing tyrade - loss per day (in the currency of the trading account)
  • Total profit - total profit for the day (in the currency of the trading account)

Each object can be flexibly configured - set vertical indent, font size and type, color ...

 
project1972 #:

Account Equity Analyzer

Too many people requested one indicator that I was using to show the Account equity, unfortunately, that indicator have some proprietary code and the Author don't want to release it.

To overcome this problem I coded something similar based on the BalEq_v1 public Indy.

The end result is almost the same and without using any proprietary code.

Import the TPL file to your Template folder, and the AccountEquityAnalyzer.mq4 to your Indicators folder

Remember to set the StartingDeposit to the starting amount of your account.

The Indy will also take a screenshot each 60 minutes and store it in your files folder

If you want to automatically upload the screenshot to a web server use the EliteFTP EA

Enjoy

sorry to bump up so old thread,  but there a way to reset Account Equity Analyzer's start date? it starts working recording dd when you put it to chart, but sometimes it would be useful to start again
 

Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Improvement of the first version ( Profit of the current symbol ) - now every 9 seconds the indicator monitors the presence of graphical objects. If the object does not exist (for example, it was accidentally deleted), it will be recreated.

In addition to the profit for the current symbol, you can show the total profit for all symbols and place it: either on the right or below, or not at all.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Improvement of the first version ( Profit of the current symbol ) - now every 9 seconds the indicator monitors the presence of graphical objects. If the object does not exist (for example, it was accidentally deleted), it will be recreated.

In addition to the profit for the current symbol, you can show the total profit for all symbols and place it: either on the right or below, or not at all.

The indicator was updated today so download updated version from the same CodeBase link.
 

Profit for the last week - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Profit for the last week - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Using the OBJ_LABEL graphical objects, displaying profits for the last five days. Updating data every three seconds (approximately).

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Analyze the trades


The forum

  1. Tools to analyze the trades - the key thread 
  2. script for pips calculation - the thread 
  3. MT4-Tester VS MT5-Tester - good thread with the discussion in Russian (MetaQuotes are participating)

The articles

  1. Advanced Analysis of a Trading Account - Metatrader 4
  2. Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool - MT5
  3. Analyzing Balance/Equity graphs by symbols and EAs' ORDER_MAGIC - Metatrader 5
  4. MQL5-RPC. Remote Procedure Calls from MQL5: Web Service Access and XML-RPC ATC Analyzer for Fun and Profit - Metatrader 5
  5. The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts - Metatrader 5 
  6. Ready-made Expert Advisors from the MQL5 Wizard work in MetaTrader 4 - Metatrader 5 and Metatrader 4

CodeBase

  1. Equity Recorder - library for MetaTrader 4
  2. Profit for the last week - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  3. Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. Summary Report In Points - script for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Report - library for MetaTrader 5
  6. LifeHack Balance Equity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. Equity Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  8. Indicator of Equity and Balance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  9. Applying the Equity graph on the chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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[Deleted]  
What are the tools that beginners or newbies need to have to analyze their trades before entering live trades?
 
Joseph.Vardon #:
What are the tools that beginners or newbies need to have to analyze their trades before entering live trades?

You have tacked your question on the end of a thread all about the question that you have asked!!!!!

Have you bothered to read the topic?

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