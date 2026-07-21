Tools to analyze the trades - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
LifeHack Balance Equity 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Version 2 (first published here: LifeHack Balance Equity )
The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trading account.This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester - you get a visual display of balance and equity
Profit of the current symbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Daily Trading Statistics Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The utility indicator displays (using four OBJ_LABEL graphical objects) daily trading statistics.
Displays:
Each object can be flexibly configured - set vertical indent, font size and type, color ...
Account Equity Analyzer
Too many people requested one indicator that I was using to show the Account equity, unfortunately, that indicator have some proprietary code and the Author don't want to release it.
To overcome this problem I coded something similar based on the BalEq_v1 public Indy.
The end result is almost the same and without using any proprietary code.
Import the TPL file to your Template folder, and the AccountEquityAnalyzer.mq4 to your Indicators folder
Remember to set the StartingDeposit to the starting amount of your account.
The Indy will also take a screenshot each 60 minutes and store it in your files folder
If you want to automatically upload the screenshot to a web server use the EliteFTP EA
Enjoy
Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the first version ( Profit of the current symbol ) - now every 9 seconds the indicator monitors the presence of graphical objects. If the object does not exist (for example, it was accidentally deleted), it will be recreated.In addition to the profit for the current symbol, you can show the total profit for all symbols and place it: either on the right or below, or not at all.
Profit of the current symbol 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the first version ( Profit of the current symbol ) - now every 9 seconds the indicator monitors the presence of graphical objects. If the object does not exist (for example, it was accidentally deleted), it will be recreated.In addition to the profit for the current symbol, you can show the total profit for all symbols and place it: either on the right or below, or not at all.
Profit for the last week - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Using the OBJ_LABEL graphical objects, displaying profits for the last five days. Updating data every three seconds (approximately).
============
Analyze the trades
The forum
The articles
CodeBase
============
What are the tools that beginners or newbies need to have to analyze their trades before entering live trades?
You have tacked your question on the end of a thread all about the question that you have asked!!!!!
Have you bothered to read the topic?