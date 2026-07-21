Tools to analyze the trades - page 11

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Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool 

Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool 

It is about the interesting tool that allows you to take a deeper look at the optimization results of any trading algorithm. It is even possible to improve the results of your real automated trading with a minimum of effort and cost.
Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool
Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool
  • www.mql5.com
What is Frames Analyzer? This is a plug-in module for any Expert Advisor for analyzing optimization frames during parameter optimization in the strategy tester, as well as outside the tester, by reading an MQD file or a database that is created immediately after parameter optimization. You will be able to share these optimization results with other users who have the Frames Analyzer tool to discuss the results together.
 

Indicator of historical positions on the chart as their profit/loss diagram

Indicator of historical positions on the chart as their profit/loss diagram
Indicator of historical positions on the chart as their profit/loss diagram
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, I will consider the option of obtaining information about closed positions based on their trading history. Besides, I will create a simple indicator that displays the approximate profit/loss of positions on each bar as a diagram.
 

Creating a Profit Concentration Analyzer in MQL5

Creating a Profit Concentration Analyzer in MQL5

In this article, we will build a script that reads a list of closed trades and measures how concentrated the profit is. By the end, you will have a working analyzer that:

  • Reconstructs the profit distribution and reports the share contributed by the largest trades.
  • Computes the Gini coefficient of the winning trades, a single number for how unequal the gains are.
  • Runs an outlier-dependent stress test that removes the best few winning trades and recomputes the result to see whether the edge is broad or rests on a handful of outliers.
  • Aggregates trades by day and checks the largest day against a prop-firm consistency limit.
  • Combines these into a single concentration-and-consistency score, graded from A+ to F, with written recommendations.

Everything runs natively inside MetaTrader 5. There are no external libraries, no Python, and no machine learning. The whole tool is a single MQL5 script plus a small helper that exports the trades from a backtest.

Creating a Profit Concentration Analyzer in MQL5
Creating a Profit Concentration Analyzer in MQL5
  • 2026.07.21
  • www.mql5.com
Net profit and win rate tell you how much a strategy made, not how the result is distributed. This article builds a native MQL5 script that reads your closed trades and measures profit concentration: the top-N trade share, the Gini coefficient of the winners, an outlier-dependence stress test that removes the best few winners, and the largest day against a prop-firm consistency limit. It combines these into one A+ to F score with recommendations, running inside MetaTrader 5.
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