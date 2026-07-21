Tools to analyze the trades - page 11
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Magic of time trading intervals with Frames Analyzer tool
Indicator of historical positions on the chart as their profit/loss diagram
Creating a Profit Concentration Analyzer in MQL5
In this article, we will build a script that reads a list of closed trades and measures how concentrated the profit is. By the end, you will have a working analyzer that:
Everything runs natively inside MetaTrader 5. There are no external libraries, no Python, and no machine learning. The whole tool is a single MQL5 script plus a small helper that exports the trades from a backtest.