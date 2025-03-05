Chaos Theory by Bill Williams - page 9

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Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals

Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals

A new article with a new technical indicator in our series as we will learn how to design a trading system based on one of the most popular technical indicators that's the Fractals indicator.
Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals
Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals
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This article is a new one from our series about how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators. We will learn a new indicator which Fractals indicator and we will learn how to design a trading system based on it to be executed in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
 

Learn how to design a trading system by BW MFI

Learn how to design a trading system by BW MFI

Here is a new article from our series about learning how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators. We will present in this article a new technical tool that can be a useful addition to your trading, especially if you use it accompanied with other technical tools to get better insights. We will get acquainted with Bill Williams' Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI).
Learn how to design a trading system by BW MFI
Learn how to design a trading system by BW MFI
  • www.mql5.com
This is a new article in the series in which we learn how to design a trading system based on popular technical indicators. This time we will cover Bill Williams' Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI).
 
Bill Williams Strategy with and without other Indicators and Predictions

Bill Williams Strategy with and without other Indicators and Predictions

Bill Williams has a doctorate in Psychology, this is important because some traders use markets sentiment. This is very used and can be done with a sentiment script with an IA to score the sentiment of traders feelings with web markets scrapping in a for example social web. At the end of the article, there will be an example of Sentiment Analysis of market news.

Bill Williams psychology formation helped him adapt psychological concepts to trading. He studied market from a human perspective and how emotions deal with traders and its trading. Hi had a holistic view of the market, and he thought the market was chaotic and markets must be studied and traded taking this into account for our benefit. This will be discussed with the Indicators.

Bill Williams Strategy with and without other Indicators and Predictions
Bill Williams Strategy with and without other Indicators and Predictions
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will take a look to one the famous strategies of Bill Williams, and discuss it, and try to improve the strategy with other indicators and with predictions.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.13 18:48

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 48): Bill Williams Alligator

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 48): Bill Williams Alligator

The Alligator indicator, that was developed by Bill Williams with the premise that markets tend to trend strongly in any set direction for only about 15 – 30% of the time. It inherently is a trend following tool that helps traders identify market direction and potential fractals or turning points. This it achieves by using a set of three smoothed moving averages (SMAs) that are not only set at different averaging periods, but are also shifted forward by varying amounts.

 

Chaos theory in trading (Part 1): Introduction, application in financial markets and Lyapunov exponent

Chaos theory in trading (Part 1): Introduction, application in financial markets and Lyapunov exponent

What is chaos theory and how can it be applied to financial markets? We will deal with this issue in the article.

We will analyze both the theoretical basis and create a number of tools that can help traders in trading.
Chaos theory in trading (Part 1): Introduction, application in financial markets and Lyapunov exponent
Chaos theory in trading (Part 1): Introduction, application in financial markets and Lyapunov exponent
  • www.mql5.com
Can chaos theory be applied to financial markets? In this article, we will consider how conventional Chaos theory and chaotic systems are different from the concept proposed by Bill Williams.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 56): Bill Williams Fractals

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 56): Bill Williams Fractals

Bill Williams’ fractal indicator is a pivotal and important indicator amongst the collection habits known for. It primarily identifies reversal points in price action of traded symbols. Based on the concept of fractals, as a repetitive 5-bar pattern often marked as bearish if the middle bar of the 5 has the highest high, or bullish in cases where the middle bar has the lowest low. We look at some of this indicator's patterns that can be utilised by traders, as we have in the past with MQL5 wizard articles.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 56): Bill Williams Fractals
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 56): Bill Williams Fractals
  • www.mql5.com
The Fractals by Bill Williams is a potent indicator that is easy to overlook when one initially spots it on a price chart. It appears too busy and probably not incisive enough. We aim to draw away this curtain on this indicator by examining what its various patterns could accomplish when examined with forward walk tests on all, with wizard assembled Expert Advisor.
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