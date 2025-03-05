Chaos Theory by Bill Williams - page 9
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Learn how to design a trading system by BW MFI
Bill Williams has a doctorate in Psychology, this is important because some traders use markets sentiment. This is very used and can be done with a sentiment script with an IA to score the sentiment of traders feelings with web markets scrapping in a for example social web. At the end of the article, there will be an example of Sentiment Analysis of market news.
Bill Williams psychology formation helped him adapt psychological concepts to trading. He studied market from a human perspective and how emotions deal with traders and its trading. Hi had a holistic view of the market, and he thought the market was chaotic and markets must be studied and traded taking this into account for our benefit. This will be discussed with the Indicators.
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Chaos theory in trading (Part 1): Introduction, application in financial markets and Lyapunov exponent
What is chaos theory and how can it be applied to financial markets? We will deal with this issue in the article.We will analyze both the theoretical basis and create a number of tools that can help traders in trading.
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