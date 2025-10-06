Press review - page 514
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Why Did Google Pop And Amazon Drop (based on the article)
H4 shares broke Ichimoku cloud for the bullish breakout: the price broke Senkou Span line together with key resistance levels to above for the reversal to the primary bullish market condition. The priuce is testing 916.79 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and 16 pips range price movement
2017-05-02 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From cnbc article:
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AUD/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2017-05-02 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report:
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
Nikkei 225 Index - daily bullish breakout (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal: Chinkou Span line crossed the historical price to above together with Tenkan-sen/Kijun/sen line bullish signal and 19,289 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Apple shares - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily shares price broke 145.46 and 147.19 resistance levels together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Employment Change and 29 pips range price movement
2017-05-02 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 29 pips range price movement by NZ Employment Change news event
How to Use Price Action to Trade New Trends (based on the article)
‘The trend is your friend’
Use the Shorter Time Frame to Confirm Support & Early Stage of Directional Move
USD/CAD - 300-day high to be testing for the bullish breakout to be continuing (based on the article)
Daily price is above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 300-day high to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: breakdown with the bearish reversal
2017-05-03 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: breakdown with the bearish reversal. The price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA by bouncing from 50.89 to below to be testing 50.18 support level for the M5 bearish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 50.89 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 50.18 support so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: breakdown with the bearish reversal. The price was bounced from Senkou Span line of Ichimoku to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is on testing the support level at 50.13 to below for the primary bearish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 53.28 resistance on close bar to above so the reversal of daily reversal to the bullish market condition will be started.
If the price breaks 50.13 support level to below so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-05-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event