Press review - page 512
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USD/JPY - bear market rally; 112.89 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on bear market rally for 111.77 resistance level to be testing to above for the secondary rally to be continuing. By the way, 112.89 is the key resistance level for daily price, and if the price breaks this level to above so the bullish reversal will be started.
Nasdaq - daily bullish; 5,557.93 is the key level; RSI is indicating the possible correction (based on the article)
Nasdaq daily price is above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA ranging reversal area with the bullish trend to be continuing: price is testing 5,557.93 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern. By the way, RSI indicator is crossing 70 overbought level for now so we can expect a little correction before the bullish to be resumed.
Deutsche Bank - daily bear market rally; 18.93 resistance is the key (adapted from the article)
Daily shares are on bear market rally located near and below Senjou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish market condition on the chart: the price broke 18.66 resistance to above for 18.93 resistance as a next daily bullish reversal target.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Minimum Bid Rate and range price movement
2017-04-27 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Press Conference and range price movement
2017-04-27 13:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB Press Conference]
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = It's the primary method the ECB uses to communicate with investors regarding monetary policy. It covers in detail the factors that affected the most recent interest rate and other policy decisions, such as the overall economic outlook and inflation. Most importantly, it provides clues regarding future monetary policy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news event
Starbucks - strong daily bullish; 61.74 is the key (based on the article)
Daily shares price is on bullisah trend located above Ichimoku cloud for the 61.74 resistance level to be crossed for the bullish trend to be continuing.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index and 45 pips range price movement
2017-04-28 10:00 GMT | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - CPI Flash Estimate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 45 pip range price movement by Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index news event
Dollar Index - testing support at 98.56 for the bearish to be resumed (adapted from the article)
Daily price is below Ichimoku cloud for the testing 98.56 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be resumed.
"The barriers are the January-March line and 2016 trendline. A move on either side of these lines (daily close) ideally ushers in the next directional move.” The drop below the line indicates a potentially major trend change. If DXY bounces, then pay attention to the underside of the line (99.50s) for resistance."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-04-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
Weekly Outlook: 2017, April 30 - May 07 (based on the article)
US Manufacturing data, Crude Oil Inventories, Employment figures from New Zealand, Canada as well as the important US NFP report, Rate decision in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, Speeches from Janet Yellen, Mario Draghi and Stephen Poloz. These are the highlights on forex calendar.