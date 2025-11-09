Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 87
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why is there no Profit Column in the History tab?
Why is there no Profit Column in the History tab?
Why is there no Profit Column in the History tab?
and if you are talking about Metatrader so the Profit column exists there as well:
Dear MQL5.com
I would like to ask u whether FREE Signal Provider for REAL account is still available or not ?
Since referring to the Tutorial Video as well FAQ , both state that MQL5 is still supporting for FREE Signal Provider of REAL Account.
In fact, going through the Tab of Create Signal ( Green Box), it shows that there is NO ANY option for choosing FREE Signal instead of Subscription on REAL Account one.
In this step, i would you to provide me a FREE Signal Provider of REAL Account one.
Thank you for your attention and very kindly help.
Best regards,
Koes
Dear MQL5.com
I would like to ask u whether FREE Signal Provider for REAL account is still available or not ?
Since referring to the Tutorial Video as well FAQ , both state that MQL5 is still supporting for FREE Signal Provider of REAL Account.
In fact, going through the Tab of Create Signal ( Green Box), it shows that there is NO ANY option for choosing FREE Signal instead of Subscription on REAL Account one.
In this step, i would you to provide me a FREE Signal Provider of REAL Account one.
Thank you for your attention and very kindly help.
Best regards,
Koes
I asked the service desk and they told me that It is impossible to subscribe to demo/free signal from real account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to create a signal for free in a real account
Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.
I asked the service desk and they told me that It is impossible to subscribe to demo/free signal from real account.
Thanks for your reply. It's understood. that's why i ask to have this one.since when i was watching through in the Video tutorial that it provides Options for both FREE and Subscription for REAL account one .
Dear community,
regarding signal creation: Is it allowed to manually define a date from which statistics of a signal account are calculated and published or does any trading decision ever made on the account always flow into statistics? How is starting time of trading history defined? Defining a starting date manually would be quite useful if one has changed trading strategy at some time.
Thanks for comments.
Best regards
trading decision ever made on the account always flow into statistics
Just some general links -
----------------
Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide - the article
----------------
How to Select a Deal Volume
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
----------------
----------------
How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
----------------
How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
----------------
signal service on Linux
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/161397#comment_3846138
signal service on MacOs
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page72#comment_2618651
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.