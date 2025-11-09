Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 90

slymester:

Hi if I suspend a paid signal, can I subscribe to a new signal?

I don't want to cancel/unsubscribe from the current subscription.

No, you have to cancel the previous one first.

 
Sergey Golubev:

One subscription per account at the time.
If you keep current subscriptuon so you will not be able to subscribe to the second one duirng this time.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189920

Thanks, appreciate it!

Thanks also Eleni Anna Branou

 

I have MT4 and each time I log out and log back in all my open pairs return to 15m time frame. To this has never happened before and I cannot find where to correct this.

Does anyone know how to fix this?

 
This is nothing to do with the Signals service, but anyway.

Why you logout and login again?

Just close your terminal (from top right corner X) and open it again the next time.

 
sould i stay open the trading platform for copying signals ???
 
oguz90tr:
sould i stay open the trading platform for copying signals ???

You should either leave your computer and platform open or employ a VPS.

With VPS you avoid power and internet outages.

Right click on your account number in Navigator window to Register a VPS.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Bilgisayarınızı ve platformunuzu açık bırakmalı veya bir VPS kullanmalısınız.

VPS ile güç ve internet kesintilerini önlersiniz.

Bir VPS Kaydetmek için Navigator penceresinde hesap numaranıza sağ tıklayın.



Thanks a lot !
 
My provider balance 11000 $
My balance 790$

Our leverage os same 

My deposit load percentage %95 

My provider open trades gbpusd and its 1.342

Finally when ı calculate ı find  0.09 lots 
But my trades opening automaticallly 0.01 
How can i raise lots ??? 
 
You have something figured out wrong in your calculation.

Check the journal on the VPS and see what is the copying ratio (it should be about 7%).

 
I could't find that ratio. I'm away from home and mt4 terminal. I'm connecting mobile. 
Anyway,
How can i raise signal lots ?  VPS settings can solve my problem ?

