Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
You either using a too small account and this is a warning message that you will have much bigger risk than the signal provider or your broker has a minimum trade of 0.10 lots instead of the 0.01 used by most.
I was recheck my broker the minimium trade per lot is 0.01.
So I have make deposit to the same who I was copy trade right?
Thank you.
Sorry if this question has already been answered...
but I am having trouble subscribing to a signal,
the first message that I get reads:
" The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at Provider side.
Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions."
Im not exactly sure why but no matter which signal I chose I always see the same message and I selected ones that are close to my balance
But ...
Once I figure out how to follow a signal
I have a account balance of $50,000usd and I want to use two standard lots on each trade.
can some one please tell me the correct settings to use in order to achieve this?
thank you for your help
I saw this massage but very lone time ago.
He has $50,000usd in account but he got massage same me.
Hi if I right click on my account number and I cannot find register as a virtual hosting. Can anyone advise what must I do to launch virtual hosting wizard in order for me to rent a vps hosting. Thank you very much
You can't register a VPS for an account that is offline, try to login with the account in question and try again.
Hi Eleni
Try to logout and login again (or restart the platform).
When an account is logged in, you should be able to see the Register a Virtual Server option on right click.
I have noticed that many signals with high performances are no longer listed. I'd like to know what are the main reasons for a signal to be temporarily or permanently unable to accept new subscribers and even cancel current subscriptions. Thanks.
Many signals employ high risk strategies that are highly profitable for some time but the are ruined in the long term (grid, martingale etc.).
Also signals with an open drawdown of more than 30% are not available for new subscriptions.
Thanks again Eleni.