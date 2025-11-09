Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 67

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
It's rounded to the minimum I think, but it should be confirmed by Aleksey (or anyone).

Yes right. If you have very big difference between signal provider and subscriber a notification will be appeared. If some trades can't be copied see journal for details.


2015.09.09 18:40:40.619    '6342116': Signal - subscription disabled
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668    '6342116': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668    '6342116': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668    '6342116': Signal - trade request failed [Not enough money]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668    '6342116': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at 1.11517 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Not enough money]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547    '6342116': instant order sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.11517 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547    '6342116': Signal - copy position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547    '6342116': Signal - signal changed, cache cleared
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547    '6342116': Signal - signal provider has position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547    '6342116': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.001% (old value 0.00%)
2015.09.09 18:40:16.532    '6342116': Signal - subscriber has balance 10.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2015.09.09 18:40:16.532    '6342116': Signal - signal provider has balance 102 046 722.31 USD, leverage 1:200
 

Hello,

I suppose that the subsription automatically ends after 1 month.

If subscribers want to use a Signal for several months, do they have to subscribe to the Signal every month again?

Or is it possible to subscribe to a Signal for 3 months, 6 months or perhaps 1 year?


Thanks for your help!

 
hello payment is monthly.

 

 

My apologies if this has been answered already. I have done a search and read over 20 pages of this thread with no luck.

I am trying to subscribe to a signal with MT4. My broker is Oanda. I have the signals tab on my terminal. But it will not let me subscribe. Here are the journal entries:

0    12:18:57.395    '58725': Signal - agrees to the terms of use of the signal service for 'CB06141'

0    12:18:57.395    '58725': Signal - subscribe to signal [126288] started

1    12:18:58.799    '58725': Signal - signals completely disabled by broker

I contacted Oanda. They said they have not made any changes to MT4 and I should be able to do it. I should contact the signal provider. I am waiting on a response from the provider. In the mean time, any suggestions?

[Deleted]  
Michael Brandl:

Hello,

I suppose that the subsription automatically ends after 1 month.

If subscribers want to use a Signal for several months, do they have to subscribe to the Signal every month again?

Or is it possible to subscribe to a Signal for 3 months, 6 months or perhaps 1 year?

Thanks for your help!

Hello you can subscribe for one month and renew for 2 months your subscription.
[Deleted]  
wysecw:

My apologies if this has been answered already. I have done a search and read over 20 pages of this thread with no luck.

I am trying to subscribe to a signal with MT4. My broker is Oanda. I have the signals tab on my terminal. But it will not let me subscribe. Here are the journal entries:

0    12:18:57.395    '58725': Signal - agrees to the terms of use of the signal service for 'CB06141'

0    12:18:57.395    '58725': Signal - subscribe to signal [126288] started

1    12:18:58.799    '58725': Signal - signals completely disabled by broker

I contacted Oanda. They said they have not made any changes to MT4 and I should be able to do it. I should contact the signal provider. I am waiting on a response from the provider. In the mean time, any suggestions?

Try to change your broker. Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo and subscribe to the signal.
 

One simple question.

I have developed a good expert advisor and now providing signal.

But why my signal's rating is low?

Any idea?

 

<link removed by mod - signal linking not allowed in forum> 

Please advise,

Emre 

 
busayo olamide:

how does mql5 match symbols for signal copying. 

my broker uses EURUSDm but i am trying to copy a signal from a subscriber with symbol EURUSD. I get error of 'sell EURUSD skipped as no symbol found'

i have used trade copiers in the past that had no problems with symbol matching, how come metaquotes signal service is having this problem.

anybody with a solution?  

Hey, did you ever get anywhere with this?

I'm surprised this isn't a more common issue.

I've seen only three posts about it, and none of them have any replies.

Please let me know if there's been any progress on this issue.

I would think both sellers and buyers of signals would be very interested in the solution.

(oh, by the way, I'm having the same issue )

Thanks...

 
Hello, when we unsubscribe from a signal or the monthly period has just ended, what happens to the current open orders?
 
Bekir D:
Hello, when we unsubscribe from a signal or the monthly period has just ended, what happens to the current open orders?

nothing!

will_be_opened_till_it_hits_the_tp/sl

so_take_care

keep_sure_that_you_make_copy_of_take_profit_and_stop_loss_from_the_signal_settings

