It's rounded to the minimum I think, but it should be confirmed by Aleksey (or anyone).
Yes right. If you have very big difference between signal provider and subscriber a notification will be appeared. If some trades can't be copied see journal for details.
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668 '6342116': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668 '6342116': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668 '6342116': Signal - trade request failed [Not enough money]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.668 '6342116': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at 1.11517 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Not enough money]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547 '6342116': instant order sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.11517 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547 '6342116': Signal - copy position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547 '6342116': Signal - signal changed, cache cleared
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547 '6342116': Signal - signal provider has position [#21293 sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.09253]
2015.09.09 18:40:16.547 '6342116': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.001% (old value 0.00%)
2015.09.09 18:40:16.532 '6342116': Signal - subscriber has balance 10.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2015.09.09 18:40:16.532 '6342116': Signal - signal provider has balance 102 046 722.31 USD, leverage 1:200
Hello,
I suppose that the subsription automatically ends after 1 month.
If subscribers want to use a Signal for several months, do they have to subscribe to the Signal every month again?
Or is it possible to subscribe to a Signal for 3 months, 6 months or perhaps 1 year?
Thanks for your help!
hello payment is monthly.
My apologies if this has been answered already. I have done a search and read over 20 pages of this thread with no luck.
I am trying to subscribe to a signal with MT4. My broker is Oanda. I have the signals tab on my terminal. But it will not let me subscribe. Here are the journal entries:
0 12:18:57.395 '58725': Signal - agrees to the terms of use of the signal service for 'CB06141'
0 12:18:57.395 '58725': Signal - subscribe to signal [126288] started
1 12:18:58.799 '58725': Signal - signals completely disabled by broker
I contacted Oanda. They said they have not made any changes to MT4 and I should be able to do it. I should contact the signal provider. I am waiting on a response from the provider. In the mean time, any suggestions?
One simple question.
I have developed a good expert advisor and now providing signal.
But why my signal's rating is low?
Any idea?
Please advise,
Emre
how does mql5 match symbols for signal copying.
my broker uses EURUSDm but i am trying to copy a signal from a subscriber with symbol EURUSD. I get error of 'sell EURUSD skipped as no symbol found'
i have used trade copiers in the past that had no problems with symbol matching, how come metaquotes signal service is having this problem.
anybody with a solution?
Hey, did you ever get anywhere with this?
I'm surprised this isn't a more common issue.
I've seen only three posts about it, and none of them have any replies.
Please let me know if there's been any progress on this issue.
I would think both sellers and buyers of signals would be very interested in the solution.
(oh, by the way, I'm having the same issue )
Thanks...
Hello, when we unsubscribe from a signal or the monthly period has just ended, what happens to the current open orders?
nothing!
will_be_opened_till_it_hits_the_tp/sl
so_take_care
keep_sure_that_you_make_copy_of_take_profit_and_stop_loss_from_the_signal_settings