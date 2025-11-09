Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 64
Hello, So I did try to subscribe again and I received the same error. I then tried another service and it gave me the same error. I also downloaded the native MT4 app and it did the same.
Thank you for your help.
Of course it is the same account. At first I could not subscribe a second time from the VPS terminal, that is why I posted this message. But the subscription rapidly became available and
I could subscribe. It appears I did not pay twice so everything is ok. I did not uncheck/unsubscribe from the terminal on my computer and I noticed today, because the terminal on my computer was also open, that today orders were open twice. So there is a way to increase/multiply the lot size from a signal by this mean, it could be interesting for those ready to take that risk with signal with low DD. It could be possible also to trade manually on an account managed by a signal, if using a copying software and a second account (suitable if TP and SL are not too tight, and if copying is fast enough).
Thank you for your answer, Kind Regards
My free signal service stopped working because apparently it was limited in time. There was no indication at all about how much time could it be used at its statistics page, and I can't find any general reference about time limits for free signals on this site. Could someone please tell me where is specified how much time are free signal services available?
Thank you very much in advance.
Signal may be in archive because no trades in the last month. Please write post to the ServiceDesk. Signal will be available after trading.
There were 6 trades open the day before the expiry date applied, so that's not the problem. Are free signals supposed to have an expiry date?
Signals don't have any expiry date. Please provide link to your signal. Also check your trade account.
This is the link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/6534
I can confirm my trade account (demo) is fully operative. According to My Subcriptions section, this subscription is described as "Finished", with the expiry date 2015.06.12 13:55. Start date is 2015.05.12 13:55. Apparently I was subcribed for a month only, but there's no information about time limits at the signal's page.
I can confirm my trade account (demo) is fully operative. According to My Subcriptions section, this subscription is described as "Finished", with the expiry date 2015.06.12 13:55. Start date is 2015.05.12 13:55. Apparently I was subcribed for a month only, but there's no information about time limits at the signal's page.
Sorry for misunderstood. You mean subscription for a signal. Expiry date shown in the terminal signals tab and available on the site.
A provider told me that some of the traders cant subscribe to his signals using their live accts. He is using a demo to provide signals. As far as I remember, MQL has allowed a subscriber with a live acct to subscribe to any signals including provider using demo acct. What has changed is that now MQL forbids provider to charge if he/she is using a demo acct to provide signals. I google for V830/V840 changes and didnt come across the 2 changes
1) MQL disallow provider to charge for signals if he/she is using demo
2) Subscriber is not allowed to subscribed using a live acct if provider is using a demo
Hello,
Last night I had a problem with my MQL5 signal service which randomly partially closed my open trades? for example i had a number of orders opened at .50 lots and the .46 lots was closed and the remaining .04 lots stayed open. The signal service did not close these trades and as far as i know i did not manually close these trades.
All my open trades were partially closed, i checked with my broker and they confirmed there was no margin call on the account.
I was copying SL and TP levels from the signal if that makes a difference?
please see attached image of my trades open and trade history.
Thanks
I have been answering this same old questions from various traders posting.
REMEMBER MQL will synch between provider and subscribers acct using a formula (pls read link below).
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
When u copied SL/TP the SL/TP may get hit on YOUR acct but not on PROVIDERs acct, thus creating "imbalance" of ratio. This ratio is output in the journal, eg, 100%, 80% etc. This is NOT the same as the RISK% which you have selected on MT4 signals tab. This ratio indicated MQL calculation of what lot size to create for YOUR acct. ONCE the BALANCE IS CHANGED, a new ratio will be calculated on NEXT SYNCH between provider and subscriber. Thus MQL will take action if this ratio is SMALLER and IGNORE if ratio is larger
Ratio can be smaller/larger based on few factors below
1) Trades have closed by SL/TP on YOUR acct thus REDUCING or INCREASING your BALANCES (depending on profit/loss of trade closed)
2) NEW balance injected by YOURSELF or the PROVIDER especially if provider is using PAMM acct to provider signals. You can tell if provider is using PAMM by the multiple withdrawals/new injections of funds sometimes in the same day. It doesnt mean provider cant inject new funds on his own, sometimes they do so to shore up losing positions to avoid margin call
3) WITHDRAWALS performed by YOU or PROVIDER
NOTE: ALL these will cause ratio calculated by MQL to INCREASE/DECREASE. If there are NO OPEN trades when these activities happened, everybody is happy, and when there are new activity such as OPEN trades, CLOSE trades, provider changing SL/TP MQL will SYNCH and RECALCULATE ratio.
Solution: UNTICK copy SL/TP. If you are subscribing to a provider that often has fund injections/withdrawals you are out of luck, take it or leave it!