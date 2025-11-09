Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 68
Hello, I can not see signals tab, could you help me how to active it?
I use MetaTrader 4 ver 4.00 Build 902, OS: Windows 10, server: Forex.com-Live 6. thanks
I find in option, but can't see anything.
What's my problem, and how can I fix it?
which broker you are speaking about?
My broker's server: Forex.com-Live 6
I think this broker is American
the American brokers does not fully support the signals following. I DONT KNOW WHY!!!!
(happened with me by another AMERICAN broker)
----
so,
try another broker out of the US
Hello all,
Could anybody please help with these two questions:
* Is it correct that I can not use signals from several providers on my single account due to synchronization (synchronization feature ON)?
* Is it correct that if synchronization features is OFF and the terminal looses connection, trades from a provider will not open later when terminal establishes connection again?
P.S. I have tried to find answers to these questions. Spent 40min
Thank you!
Hi Otto
* Is it correct that I can not use signals from several providers on my single account due to synchronization (synchronization feature ON)?
Kind of correct. You cannot subscribe to multiple signals on the same account, period.
* Is it correct that if synchronization features is OFF and the terminal looses connection, trades from a provider will not open later when terminal establishes connection again?
The synch feature can not be turned off. If you uncheck it in the options it just means that MT will ask for manual confirmation from you before opening orders.
I suggest you sign up to a free demo signal with a demo account so you can have a play around with the options etc to get a good idea of how it works.