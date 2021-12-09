Signals subsription
Hi,
I have subscribed to a signal on the Metatrader4 2 weeks ago, during this time I even paid a second time for my subscription to continue after one month, on 1.12.21 for some reason my account stopped to take trades and follow that signal and it seems that I am not subscribed anymore and I don't have any money on my balance (which I should have had another month and a half of subscription)
I would love to get some help
thanks to everyone
Ido
You should check whether you are still synchronized with the signal subscription.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4/5 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
how exactly I get to the Journal window? I can't find it
Am I missing something? I don't see anything here
I see you are not using MQL5 VPS for copying your signal.
Are you copying it on your local computer or on another VPS?
In that case check the Terminal Journal tab for details about your signal subscription (enabled/disabled) and the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals for whether you have ticked the Enabled signal subscription option.
This is the advisable procedure for copying a MQL5.com signal.
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
