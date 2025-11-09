Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 45
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I haven't been able to subscribe to any signals as of yet. My client terminal is empty even though I entered my account information in the Community tab in settings. Is there perhaps another step that I have missed before I can subscribe to Signals?
EDIT: It look like a reboot fixed the problem. Weird.
If this term is checked, nobody can subscribe for it even I myself using the same mql5.com account in another trading account:
So, what's the purpose of this term? Thanks!
I Subscribed to the signal service " GoodMorningPro " the $20USD subscription fee is still locked for another 3weeks as it is a monthly subscription.
I just subscribed 1week ago to the Provider. He has now withdrawn all his funds and changed the status to a free signal. Clearly NO funds in the providers account means NO Trades.
Since I just started the signal and the the Signal Provider has indicated no further trades will be placed by withdrawing all of his funds.
Can I get the Locked Subscription fee back ? How do I request for it to be unlocked and the funds returned to me ?
Thanks
Hi support.
I paid for a signal recently and was going well then the signal somehow got disconnected from my MT4.
The only way I could get it back was to resubscribe and pay another $25.
Well this worked, but a day later it disconnected yet again on its own!
How can I reconnect my paid signal to my MT4 ?
This episode has caused me to lose faith in the trade copier. It all seams like a great concept but truthfully I would be worried in subscribing with a decent size account.
Please help.
Regards
PJ
Hi support.
I paid for a signal recently and was going well then the signal somehow got disconnected from my MT4.
The only way I could get it back was to resubscribe and pay another $25.
Well this worked, but a day later it disconnected yet again on its own!
I may have entered wrong investor password while creating a signal.
As a result, my signal failed to be initiated.
Is there a way to fix the problem?
Hi,
If it was a paid/free signal and my subscription period is due, but there are still some open trades. How does MQL handled that? Will MQL allow me to copy the close out signal but not new signals so that my trades wont orphaned out?
I Subscribed to the signal service " GoodMorningPro " the $20USD subscription fee is still locked for another 3weeks as it is a monthly subscription.
I just subscribed 1week ago to the Provider. He has now withdrawn all his funds and changed the status to a free signal. Clearly NO funds in the providers account means NO Trades.
Since I just started the signal and the the Signal Provider has indicated no further trades will be placed by withdrawing all of his funds.
Can I get the Locked Subscription fee back ? How do I request for it to be unlocked and the funds returned to me ?
Thanks
Pls write a ticket to admin, they will help in this case. If provider withdraws his signal midway MQL wont pay him and will refund automatically. In this cse if provider purposely say that he wont trade, wd his funds yet dont stop publishing the signals, you hv to get MQL involved in the dispute. He cant get your funds if he doesnt want to trade. MQL wont allow a provider to just stop linking their signals if he still has open trades. To discontinue, a provider has to close all trades.
Hope this helps
2014.06.17 16:07:57.429 '16981': Signal - 'Happy Asian' for 'kctestingeas1' subscription found, 2014.07.03 expiration, enabled
2014.06.17 16:33:25.941 '16981': Signal - close all positions
2014.06.17 16:33:31.068 '16981': Signal - subscription disabled
Hi,
I was on demo following Happy Asian Signal. The expiration was in July but why does it close all my open positions and disable the subscription?
I checked Happy Asian profile. All his positions were still open and there wasn't any notice of termination of signal service.
Please advice. Thanks