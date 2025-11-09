Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 41

New comment
 

Hi, is there any way to change the broker account number that a signal is subscribed too whilst the subscription is running. I am upgrading my broker account and it will mean a new account will be made. I want to connect my current subscription to this new account without starting a new subscription.


Thanks, Phoenix58

 
phoenix59:

Hi, is there any way to change the broker account number that a signal is subscribed too whilst the subscription is running. I am upgrading my broker account and it will mean a new account will be made. I want to connect my current subscription to this new account without starting a new subscription.


Thanks, Phoenix58

I don't think it's possible.
 

How do I synchronize with the signal that I have subscribed to? The signal is carrying a positive balance so I am recommended to wait. Do I simply watch the balance day and night and hopefully catch it when it's a negative balance so I can synchronize manually?

 
hi, I have subscribed signal provider, if the provider is an open position without TP or SL can automatically close when the signal providers manually close the position (position not to touch the TP or SL) 

thank you
 
angevoyageur:
Did you read the FAQ ? It's not recommended to trade manually.

I have subscribed to one signal but I don't see it under signals tab but after putting my mql5 user name and password, I get sms that login successful. I always see this window. not connected to signal database. I can see my subscriptions under my profile. Please advise. 

Can I subscribe different signals for different account under same profile ID. Furthermore I am suing mini account and all currency symbol ends with m but signal provider is using plain symbols. Will it work if I subscribe.

 

Hi, I have subscribed to my signal provider who has balance of 900K and taking 12 - 13 lots per trade. He has taken around 20 lots but my account is only 1K. I just want to try this signal however after subscribing and synchronizing account at 5% risk level, I took 20 lots of .12 and .13, my account is only 1K, how can I reduce it to .01 lots. It is too dangerous, it will suck my account in no time. I try to make risk level 1% but It don't accept. Should I top up my account to bear the risk or I can reduce it to .01 lot for 1K account. Can anyone help me before wiping my account.

 
I paid for a subscription to a signal last week but would like to change the parameters of the trades amounts.  Can someone tell me how to do this?  Thanks
 
Any information when Trusted Execution Token technology integration will take place?
 
hazz:
Any information when Trusted Execution Token technology integration will take place?
It's already done. Metaquotes expect that the question be put to 1000 times on the forum to release it.
 
angevoyageur:
It's already done. Metaquotes expect that the question be put to 1000 times on the forum to release it.
So basically the system is ready, only waiting for MetaQuotes to release it? Any chance that copying signals with terminal disabled can be possible within 1 month?
1...343536373839404142434445464748...169
New comment