Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 111
I don't think that there is way to implement that in MQL5 signal copying system.
There is no way that the system can detect the stop out conditions in the subscriber's side.
Yes, I realise, it would need to be implemented as a mandatory check in MT4/5 on the Provider side (Investor Password) that when a trade is closing if it was caused by a stop-out condition that a notification is instead sent to the MQL5 server that would trigger an MQID notification to go to subscribers, instead of just closing their trades.
It's clear that there is already a function to trigger suspension of copying in the terminal as this can currently be done via the login here, so this should be the instruction sent to the subscriber terminals, not to close trades, that should be left up to the subscriber's broker to determine if their account is in a stop-out condition.
Possibly a header tag that is specific to MQL5 to identify this so that it could function independently and that non-MQL5 use of the investor login would still function as per normal.
..or maybe this can be added as an MQL function so that it could optionally be used by developers for any signal service..
I'm sure the current arrangement is great for brokers who wind up with a whole lot of profit from trades closed unnecessarily, though given the number of signals that fail this should be a mandatory protection for subscribers as this is currently a faux-stop-out.
Please forward the request to admin/development.
I'll ask again, are you going to add the current behaviour as a Q/A on the first page?
I don't have an edit option for the 1st page Q&A of this topic.
It really is a complete waste of time trying to discuss issues on this forum isn't it..
When you are asking for something that won't happen, yes.
* I am not saying that what you are asking is not something useful, I am just saying its technically impossible and MQL5.com will not even consider it.
It most certainly is not, technically impossible.
Additionally, I've just found that one of my signals has not synchronized itself since Aug-17.
I suppose having the system generate an MQID notification for that would also be an impossible request..
It never ceases to amaze me the adversarial stance MQ/MQL5 takes towards their retail customers, it's just so unnecessary..
hi i read this :
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
but i got this error :
my broker have symbol is XAUUSD.yt with full trade permission , but MT4 skip signal for XAUUSD .
please tell me how to fix this error ?
Yes, these suffixes can cause a problem some times.
You better ask the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups, since its clear that your broker is not compatible.
my broker have symbol is XAUUSD.yt with full trade permission , but MT4 skip signal for XAUUSD .
please tell me how to fix this error ?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
Hello,
I have a question about a signal that i follow <LINK REMOVED BY REDPONDENT>
I recently made a big loss as you can see in files attached but the reference is not recorded in his trading history...Is anybody know why?
Best regards, Nico
Soon a moderator will delete your link and your attachments because they consider this to be "advertising" the signal.. Yeah, I know...
If you can, edit your post to remove the link and the name of the Signal from your attachment, then it should be ok.
For future reference, don't post anything that directly identifies any "Product" shown on MQL5 and it shouldn't get deleted by mods.
UPDATE: ok, they just deleted your whole post, typically aggressive behaviour we see here..
As to your problem, all I can guess is that there was an issue with your connection along the line somewhere and your order wasn't closed at the same time as the signal.
Then the order has been closed the next time your MT4 synchronized it's subscription, though by then your order was in a loss situation.
Have a look at your MT4 Journal Tab and .log files.
To view your log files in MT4 go File > Open Data Folder.
Here you will see a Logs folder that contains all of the main program .log files with the date as their name, you can look through these to see what actions happened while your MT4 terminal was active on previous days.
I hope you are aware that your subscribed MT4 terminal must be running 24/5 while the forex market is active in order to process the orders from the signal.
Preferably you're using a VPS of some sort..
Hi dear support . Subscribers have been subscribing for a few days now, but the number of subscriber accounts is not growing. New subscribers. Want to know if there is a problem with the site system or am I wrong?
What do you mean that subscriber's accounts are not growing?