Dear MQL support team,

I have read your page about frequent questions about signal subscribing by the link, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773.

However, I still can't find the answer I need. Below are my questions:
. I see there's signal subscribing on their site. Although some are free for subscribing, is there any commission or other fee? such as success or service fee? How to know if it's safe to use? Or how MQL gurantee it safe to be used? How to use it to make higher profit with lower risk? ... ?

. By the way, How to change the MT4 chart time to my local time?


Looking forward to the early answer. Thanks for support.   

  • Free means free.
  • There is nothing safe in trading.
  • When you subscribe to a signal, you have to follow it, no way to get "higher profit with lower risk".
  • You can't change the chart time, it's fixed by the broker server time.
hello I am following signals from provider GOOD PROFIT however the account which I was following is now closed. (111209905 ALpari UK demo Pro)

I want to follow same signals to my another account now which (111210666 ALpari Uk demo pro).I don't want to unsubscribed just follow same signal on different account. what should I do please guide.

just in case if MQL5 support team is busy I would appreciate if any member knows the procedure and can guide me here.

Thanks in advance

 

I have subscribed to a free signal service from FIBO PLUS on 9th Sept 2014. So far not a single trade taken place in my ac. Is it because of the provider not trading or because of some other ? How can I get a solution?

 
Hey Guys, What happened to the previously available ability to subscribe to a signal from the mql5 website without having to launch the terminal? This seems to have disappeared in the last 24 hours. Can it come back please, as it is hard to launch the correct terminal when you are running 5 at once. Thanks!
Hello,

I have some problem. I can' t copy a signal without launch the terminal. Can anyone help me, please.  Now, it is no longer possible to copy the trades of a demo account to a real account?

 
Same problem as people above. It is really a mission if you have multiple terminals. Please bring option to subscribe without terminal back! :(
 
HI! When you first susbscribe to a signal.. how are open signal provider trades synchronized? I didnt select "Synchronize positions without confirmation" but positions were opened anyways. This positions have been opened by signal provider hours ago.. How does it work???
 
I have bad news for those of you who complains about missing option to subscribe to a signal from the web-site. It's intentionally removed by MetaQuotes. They say this helps to ensure that a provider account and a subscriber account meet each other in trading conditions. They can check this stuff only from terminal.
 For those who have many terminals and can´t subscribe to a signal from the web-site this is the solution:

  1. Install MT4 from mql4 website Here 
  2. Choose your signal provider
  3. Click launch terminal then Metaqoutes terminal will start as your default terminal
  4. Click Open account, add your broker server and scan it
  5. Click existing account and give your login
  6. Finish your subscription.

