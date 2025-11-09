Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 49
Dear MQL support team,
I have read your page about frequent questions about signal subscribing by the link, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773.
However, I still can't find the answer I need. Below are my questions:
. I see there's signal subscribing on their site. Although some are free for subscribing, is there any commission or other fee? such as success or service fee? How to know if it's safe to use? Or how MQL gurantee it safe to be used? How to use it to make higher profit with lower risk? ... ?
. By the way, How to change the MT4 chart time to my local time?
Looking forward to the early answer. Thanks for support.
hello I am following signals from provider GOOD PROFIT however the account which I was following is now closed. (111209905 ALpari UK demo Pro)
I want to follow same signals to my another account now which (111210666 ALpari Uk demo pro).I don't want to unsubscribed just follow same signal on different account. what should I do please guide.
just in case if MQL5 support team is busy I would appreciate if any member knows the procedure and can guide me here.
Thanks in advance
I have subscribed to a free signal service from FIBO PLUS on 9th Sept 2014. So far not a single trade taken place in my ac. Is it because of the provider not trading or because of some other ? How can I get a solution?
Hello,
I have some problem. I can' t copy a signal without launch the terminal. Can anyone help me, please. Now, it is no longer possible to copy the trades of a demo account to a real account?
For those who have many terminals and can´t subscribe to a signal from the web-site this is the solution: