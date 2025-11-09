Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 38

walid.basset:

I'm losing my way here sir 

i had done many searchs through the MQL5 and didn't find the answer which you had post

So after reading the comments , what if my broker didn't alow the signals in his platform

and i had subscribe to a payment signal   

is that mean i loosed the subscribe  payment

If your subscription didn't activated in the terminal you can cancel it and then your payment will be returned to your account.

But if you had activated subscription and then canceled it your payment will be transferred to provider account automatically.

 
ovibi:
As some of you noticed, the client terminal doesn't automatically detects all the similarity between provider and subscriber symbols and the subscriber is disconnected. We are not allowed to specify rules of mapping Provider's and Subscriber's symbols, so what can we do?
Find a broker who provides the same symbols.
 
angevoyageur:
Find a broker who provides the same symbols.
Easy to say. Until now I didn't find one to have all the symbols and it's enough one mismatch to find yourself disconnected. Thanks anyway
 
ovibi:
Easy to say. Until now I didn't find one to have all the symbols and it's enough one mismatch to find yourself disconnected. Thanks anyway

You can use a search box to locate signals (and their brokers) by such exotic symbols:


 
marsel:

You can use a search box to locate signals (and their brokers) by such exotic symbols:


I searched and the only one who has it is the provider with a local broker :|

Too bad that we can not specify manually symbol correlations and cancel the ones we don't have so the system doesn't disconnect us when provider is trading a pair/symbol that we don't have

 

Hi.

I asked a question once and did not get a satisfactory reply. I think i did not phrase my question right, so i will rephrase here:  Why can't I subscribe to a new signal after suspending the current one? Why do i have to unsubscribe to the first signal before trying out another one? What is the function of the "Suspend" option (that is shown by the side of a subscribed signal) in "my Subscriptions"?

 
Andigho:

Hi.

I asked a question once and did not get a satisfactory reply. I think i did not phrase my question right, so i will rephrase here:  Why can't I subscribe to a new signal after suspending the current one? Why do i have to unsubscribe to the first signal before trying out another one? What is the function of the "Suspend" option (that is shown by the side of a subscribed signal) in "my Subscriptions"?

Documentation or reference about that is not very instructive. So if you don't get a satisfactory reply here, I suggest you to write to ServiceDesk.
 

That is no disable at all!

Always login proccess,

When you no login setting at this,

 still try...

Hi klam2404,:

I have no idea about your particular case but what I was reading :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Maintenance Works on April 12th-13th 2014

MetaQuotes, 2014.04.11 10:40

Due to network equipment reconfiguration and upgrade on upcoming weekend, April 12th-13th 2014, access to some services will be limited.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.


