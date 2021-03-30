Signal - subscription fees can be changed?

hello,

I have a question:

- as a signal provider, can I change the monthly subscription fee?

- and if so, will this be applied to all my subcribers or only to new followers?

Thanks for clearing this out for me.

Mick

 
Milan Suta:

Yes you can, in the upper right side of your signal's page.

The new price will be applied to new subscriptions.


