Signal - subscription fees can be changed?
Milan Suta:
hello,
I have a question:
- as a signal provider, can I change the monthly subscription fee?
- and if so, will this be applied to all my subcribers or only to new followers?
Thanks for clearing this out for me.
Mick
Yes you can, in the upper right side of your signal's page.
The new price will be applied to new subscriptions.
