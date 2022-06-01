Order is different from signal provider
Hello everyone, please help, why do I order/open my position always different from the signal provider,
for example, when the signal provider buys 0.01 at 2 PM then buys 0.01 again at 3 PM but on my mt4 account I only buy 1x at 2 PM and there is no second order, does anyone know the solution?
even though my leverage and the signal provider are the same and my balance is bigger than the signal provider
Check your terminal's or MQL5 VPS's journal logs for details or errors.
I have checked the vps journal, there is a description of subscription is not synchronized (ignore), how do I solve this problem?
Perform the signal subscription setup again:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Perform the signal subscription setup again:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I have subscribed to a signal, do I have to pay again to setup a signal subscription again ?
do I have to click renew subscription?
Do I have to unsubscribe an active vps?
I have subscribed to a signal, do I have to pay again to setup a signal subscription again ?
do I have to click renew subscription?
No, you don't have to pay again to perform a new setup.
Follow the above instructions, from step 7 onwards.
If you already have a VPS, you don't need to unsubscribe from it or subscribe a new one, just perform the signal setup and migration to MQL5 VPS again.
If you are using non-MQL5 VPS you stop at step 10.
No, you don't have to pay again to perform a new setup.
Follow the above instructions, from step 7 onwards.
If you already have a VPS, you don't need to unsubscribe from it or subscribe a new one, just perform the signal setup and migration to MQL5 VPS again.
If you are using non-MQL5 VPS you stop at step 10.
I've done signal settings and, and VPS in MT4 have done same with MQL5 VPS, I'll let you know the progress tomorrow or when signal provider open order, thank you
No, you don't have to pay again to perform a new setup.
Follow the above instructions, from step 7 onwards.
If you already have a VPS, you don't need to unsubscribe from it or subscribe a new one, just perform the signal setup and migration to MQL5 VPS again.
If you are using non-MQL5 VPS you stop at step 10.
the second order is always not copied, even though I have made repairs as you said, what is the next solution?
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Hello everyone, please help, why do I order/open my position always different from the signal provider,
for example, when the signal provider buys 0.01 at 2 PM then buys 0.01 again at 3 PM but on my mt4 account I only buy 1x at 2 PM and there is no second order, does anyone know the solution?
even though my leverage and the signal provider are the same and my balance is bigger than the signal provider