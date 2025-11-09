Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 127
I am trying to subscribe to a signal service. I have an ICMarkets MT5 terminal on a VPS. I can choose the signal OK but when I click subscribe I get the following message :-
"The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at the provider side.
Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD.m, EURCHF.m, USDCHF.m
The contract size of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial contract size of trade operations at the provider side.
Contract size settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD.m, EURCHF.m, USDCHF.m
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions."
I can carry on and subscribe anyway, but what might happen?
Thanks
Dave
That's only a warning/recommendation, you can go through with your subscription.
Thanks for your reply.
Can I also ask, if I subscribe to a signal, do I have to remember to pay each month, or is there a way to pay automatically?
There is no auto renewal option in Signals, you need to renew your subscription here manually: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Where can I post my signal's link then members can copy.
In your profile page.
I subscribed to sell signals but haven't seen the signal appear yet, looking forward to help.
So what am I missing in selling signals?
thanks very much!
My signal is not found here:
This is the standard reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cant be copied
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Number 12 above says: "On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?
All volumes are calculated automatically. Subscriber can copy trades with volume larger than on Provider's account only in one case - if Subscriber's account balance reserved for signals copying is greater than Provider's account balance (Subscriber_Balance * Load > Provider_Balance)".
Anyone can help to explain or fix the problem I have related to the above question No 12:
I am a subscriber using a signal by a provider. His account all trades are performed with volume of 0.01 lots. My account balance is 4000USD and his account balance is 100 ADU reserved for signals copying. So in this sense, I think that my all trades are automatically performed with volume of more than 0.1 lot. But actually, they are performed only with volume of 0.1 lot. And I can do anything to raise this volume. Anyone has experience or knowledge about this? Thank you!
There is short thread about it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714