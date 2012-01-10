CodeBaseSections
ASCtrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8783
(23)
ASCtrend_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by ASCtrend indicator as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction.

In case there is no entry signal at the current bar, the indicator alerts by the filled triangle, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction:

ASCtrend_HTF_Signal. Trend continuation signal

In case there is an entry signal at the current bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction:

ASCtrend_HTF_Signal. Short position alert


Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. ASCtrend indicator input parameters;
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                  // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input int RISK=4;

  2. ASCtrend_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symbols_Sirname="ASCtrend_Label_";         // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymbol_Color=Lime;                       // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;                        // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                  // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;  // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical shift

In case several ASCtrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ASCtrend indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/675

