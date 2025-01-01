- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Create
创建新的 CDialog 控件。
|
virtual bool Create(
参数
chart
[输入] 图表 ID。
name
[输入] 控件的独有名称。
subwin
[输入] 图表子窗口。
x1
[输入] 左上角的 X 坐标。
y1
[输入] 左上角的 Y 坐标。
x2
[输入] 右下角的 X 坐标。
y2
[输入] 右下角的 Y 坐标。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。