#property version "1.00"



#property script_show_inputs



#property description "The script deletes global variables of the client terminal."

#property description "Limit date: Variables before the specified date are deleted."

#property description "If is zero, then variables that match the Name prefix criterion are deleted."

#property description "Name prefix: Prefix of the variable name. If not specified, then variables are deleted based on the Limit date criterion."

#property description "If all input parameters are zero, then all global variables are deleted."

#property description "If both parameters are specified, then global variables corresponding to each of the specified parameters are deleted."



//--- 输入变量

input datetime InpLimitDate= 0; // 限制日期

input string InpPrefix = NULL; // 名称前缀



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 获取客户端的全局变量总数，

//--- 根据脚本设置中选择的删除标准删除变量，并且

//--- 在日志中打印删除结果

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

int deleted=GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(InpPrefix, InpLimitDate);

PrintFormat("Of %d global variables, %d have been removed. %d remain", total, deleted, total-deleted);

/*

结果：

Of 21 global variables, 21 have been removed. 0 remain

*/

}