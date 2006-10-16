Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Point & Figure Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 35010
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Point & Figure Charts (P&F) differ from normal price charts through that they fully ignore the time values and only show changes in prices. Instead of showing prices at Y axis and time at X axis, the P&F charts show price changes in both axes.
In these charts, "X" (the cross - the red check) is drawn when prices increase by a certain basic value (RazmBox), and "O" (the outh – the yellow check) when prices decrease by the same value. Note that neither Xs nor Os are drawn if prices have increased/decreased by a value under this certain basic value.
Every column drawn can contain either crosses or ouths, but not both elements. To switch between columns (for example, from crosses column to the ouths column), the price must change by a certain value in the opposite direction. Change of column means change of the pricing trend.
To hide price charts, it is necessary to set up the background color in the chart window properties (the "Properties" command in the chart window context menu – the "Colors" tab), in fields "Bar Up:", "Bar Down:", "Bull Candle:", "Bear Candle:" and "Line".
Parameters
RazmBox - base value.
NRTR WATR
Being one of indicators of group NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse), the NRTR WATR indicator is a dynamic price channel adapted by volatility.SHI Channel true
Indicator SHI_Channel_true shows Barishpolts' dynamic moving channels in the chart in automated mode.
10 points 3
The Expert Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD.ZeroLag MACD
The Indicator ZeroLag MACD is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.