MARE5.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Views:
14747
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
MARE5_1.mq4 (2.6 KB) view
The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars. The Expert Adviser is adjusted on work on M1 timeframe.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9643

