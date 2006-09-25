Watch how to download trading robots for free
MARE5.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars. The Expert Adviser is adjusted on work on M1 timeframe.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9643
