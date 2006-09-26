The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars.

The Expert Advisor MACD_signal is founded on signals of Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicators.

The Expert Adviser JK_BullP_AutoTrader is built on Bulls Power indicator.

Quickly close open orders by dragging and dropping this expert on chart. Will ask for confirmation to close each order within 2 pips of the drop.