Expert shows how Backtest results are unreliable when you open and close an order on the same bar.

The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars.

The Expert Advisor MACD_signal is founded on signals of Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicators.