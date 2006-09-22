CodeBaseSections
Experts

TDSGlobal - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
TDSGlobal_4.mq4 (14.96 KB) view
The Expert Advisor TDSGlobal uses the indicators MACD, OsMA and WPR.

The Expert Advisor is adjusted on work on D1 timeframe with currency USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.

TDSGlobal




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9532

