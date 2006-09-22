Watch how to download trading robots for free
TDSGlobal - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Expert Advisor TDSGlobal uses the indicators MACD, OsMA and WPR.
The Expert Advisor is adjusted on work on D1 timeframe with currency USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9532
