MySystem - expert for MetaTrader 4
Expert Advisors MySystem using indicators BullsPower and BearsPower. The Expert Advisors is adjusted on M15 timeframe and currency pair EURUSD.
Dodgy Backtest Example
Expert shows how Backtest results are unreliable when you open and close an order on the same bar.Trix
Trix Indicator - oscillator based on a triple smoothed EMA.