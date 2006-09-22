CodeBaseSections
Experts

MySystem - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
MySystem.mq4
    Expert Advisors MySystem using indicators BullsPower and BearsPower. The Expert Advisors is adjusted on  M15 timeframe and currency pair EURUSD.







