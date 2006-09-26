CodeBaseSections
MACD signal - expert for MetaTrader 4

The Expert Advisor MACD_signal is founded on signals of Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicators.

The Adviser is adjusted on work on H4 timeframe.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9662

